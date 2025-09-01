Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh ChaturthiIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaPM Modi Speaks To Punjab CM Mann On Flood Crisis After Delhi Return; 2.5 Lakh Affected, 29 Dead

PM Modi Speaks To Punjab CM Mann On Flood Crisis After Delhi Return; 2.5 Lakh Affected, 29 Dead

Following his return from the SCO summit, PM Modi spoke with Punjab CM Mann, assuring central assistance for the state's severe flood situation. CM Mann surveyed affected areas in Hoshiarpur.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 01 Sep 2025 09:22 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday evening spoke to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann soon after landing in New Delhi to take stock of the worsening flood situation in the state. Government sources told news agency PTI that the Prime Minister assured Mann of all possible help and assistance from the Centre.

Modi returned to Delhi after a four-day trip to Japan and China (August 29–September 1), where he participated in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit and held separate meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Bhagwant Mann Reviews Situation in Flood-Hit Hoshiarpur

On the ground, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann visited flood-affected areas of Hoshiarpur district, including Tanda, to assess the extent of damage caused by torrential rains. He interacted with residents, reviewed relief operations, and checked on water supply and medical services.

Hoshiarpur MP Raj Kumar Chabbewal, speaking about the CM’s visit, said: “Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann visited Tanda, where he met flood-affected people and reviewed water supply and medical services. He then visited the area near the Beas River bridge at Rada, met with locals, and assured them that all issues related to the flood and the dam would be resolved. I have also donated ₹50 lakh from my MP fund to support relief efforts in the affected areas.”

Punjab Revenue Minister Gives Statewide Assessment

News agency IANS reported that Punjab Revenue Minister Hardeep Mundian confirmed 29 deaths across 12 districts between August 1 and September 1 due to incessant rains and flooding. He said a total of 2,56,107 people have been affected by the floods, with Gurdaspur district the worst hit at 1.45 lakh people impacted.

Mundian said large-scale evacuations were under way, with 15,688 people shifted to safer places so far. The highest numbers were from Gurdaspur (5,549), followed by Ferozepur (3,321), Fazilka (2,049), Pathankot (1,139), Aitsar (1,700) and Hoshiarpur (1,052). Other evacuations included Kapurthala (515), Mansa (163), Moga (115), Tarn Taran (60) and Barnala (25).

Currently, 7,144 people are housed in relief camps across 12 districts. In total, 1,044 villages have been affected, with major impact in Gurdaspur (321 villages), Hoshiarpur (94), Aitsar (88) and Kapurthala (115).

NDRF, Army and Air Force Deployed

The minister added that relief and rehabilitation operations were in full swing, with 129 camps set up across the state. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed 20 teams, while the Army, Air Force and Navy have put in 10 columns with two engineering units on ground and eight more on standby.

As many as 35 helicopters have been pressed into service for airlifting stranded people and dropping relief material. Border Security Force (BSF) units are also providing ground support. Additionally, 114 boats and a state helicopter have been mobilised for evacuation and rescue efforts.

Also read
Published at : 01 Sep 2025 09:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pathankot Amritsar Bhagwant Mann Gurdaspur Hoshiarpur PM Modi Ferozepur Breaking News ABP Live Fazilka NARENDRA MODI Punjab Floods Punjab Rains Punjab Flood Deaths
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
PM Modi Speaks To Punjab CM Mann On Flood Crisis After Delhi Return; 2.5 Lakh Affected, 29 Dead
PM Modi Speaks To Punjab CM Mann On Flood Crisis After Delhi Return; 2.5 Lakh Affected, 29 Dead
World
India ‘Offered To Cut Tariffs To Nothing, But…’: Trump Calls Trade ‘One Sided Disaster’ After Modi Meets Putin, Xi
India ‘Offered To Cut Tariffs To Nothing, But…’: Trump Calls Trade Ties ‘One Sided Disaster’
Election 2025
‘Hydrogen Bomb Coming, Modi Won't Be Able To Show His Face’: Rahul Gandhi Over ‘Vote Chori’ In Patna Rally
‘Hydrogen Bomb Coming, Modi Won't Be Able To Show His Face’: Rahul Over ‘Vote Chori’ In Patna: WATCH
Election 2025
BJP Slams ‘Bihar Badnam Yatra’ After Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Hydrogen Bomb’ Remark; Alleges Tejashwi ‘Reduced To No. 2’
BJP Slams ‘Bihar Badnam Yatra’ After Rahul’s ‘H-Bomb’ Remark; Alleges Tejashwi ‘Reduced To No. 2’
Advertisement

Videos

SCO Summit: PM Modi-President Putin Bilateral Talks Highlight Strengthening India-Russia Ties Amid Global Challenges
SCO Summit 2025: India Calls Out Terrorism While Managing Delicate Relations | ABP NEWS
SCO summit 2025: PM Modi Strongly Condemns Terrorism and Pakistan at SCO Summit in China | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Violence, Domestic Assault And Temple Theft Reported In UP, MP And Rajasthan
Breaking: Heavy Rains Trigger Floods, Bridge Collapse And Landslides Across North India
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Netaji's Statue In Assam's Silchar Reminds Nation Of Bose's 'Dilli Chalo' Call From Northeast | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget