PM Modi Speaks To Punjab CM Mann On Flood Crisis After Delhi Return; 2.5 Lakh Affected, 29 Dead

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday evening spoke to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann soon after landing in New Delhi to take stock of the worsening flood situation in the state. Government sources told news agency PTI that the Prime Minister assured Mann of all possible help and assistance from the Centre.

Modi returned to Delhi after a four-day trip to Japan and China (August 29–September 1), where he participated in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit and held separate meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Bhagwant Mann Reviews Situation in Flood-Hit Hoshiarpur

On the ground, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann visited flood-affected areas of Hoshiarpur district, including Tanda, to assess the extent of damage caused by torrential rains. He interacted with residents, reviewed relief operations, and checked on water supply and medical services.

Punjab is facing massive floods, caused by the swollen Sutlej, Beas and Ravi rivers and seasonal rivulets due to heavy rain in their catchment areas in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.



Hoshiarpur MP Raj Kumar Chabbewal, speaking about the CM’s visit, said: “Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann visited Tanda, where he met flood-affected people and reviewed water supply and medical services. He then visited the area near the Beas River bridge at Rada, met with locals, and assured them that all issues related to the flood and the dam would be resolved. I have also donated ₹50 lakh from my MP fund to support relief efforts in the affected areas.”

Punjab Revenue Minister Gives Statewide Assessment

News agency IANS reported that Punjab Revenue Minister Hardeep Mundian confirmed 29 deaths across 12 districts between August 1 and September 1 due to incessant rains and flooding. He said a total of 2,56,107 people have been affected by the floods, with Gurdaspur district the worst hit at 1.45 lakh people impacted.

Mundian said large-scale evacuations were under way, with 15,688 people shifted to safer places so far. The highest numbers were from Gurdaspur (5,549), followed by Ferozepur (3,321), Fazilka (2,049), Pathankot (1,139), Aitsar (1,700) and Hoshiarpur (1,052). Other evacuations included Kapurthala (515), Mansa (163), Moga (115), Tarn Taran (60) and Barnala (25).

Currently, 7,144 people are housed in relief camps across 12 districts. In total, 1,044 villages have been affected, with major impact in Gurdaspur (321 villages), Hoshiarpur (94), Aitsar (88) and Kapurthala (115).

NDRF, Army and Air Force Deployed

The minister added that relief and rehabilitation operations were in full swing, with 129 camps set up across the state. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed 20 teams, while the Army, Air Force and Navy have put in 10 columns with two engineering units on ground and eight more on standby.

As many as 35 helicopters have been pressed into service for airlifting stranded people and dropping relief material. Border Security Force (BSF) units are also providing ground support. Additionally, 114 boats and a state helicopter have been mobilised for evacuation and rescue efforts.