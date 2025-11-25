PM Modi In Ayodhya: Temple Town Decked Up For Grand Ceremony, Heavy Security In Place

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Ayodhya to ceremonially hoist the saffron flag on the "shikhar" of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir on Tuesday. The city is decked up for the occasion. Major intersections have been adorned with flowers, and people carrying the national flag are gathering in large numbers to welcome the PM.

In view of the Prime Minister’s arrival, tight security arrangements have been put in place across Ayodhya. The security setup has been made virtually impenetrable. A total of 30 Superintendent of Police-level officers, 90 Deputy Superintendents of Police, 242 Sub-Inspectors, 1,060 male inspectors, 80 female Sub-Inspectors, 3,090 male head constables, 448 female head constables, and over 800 traffic personnel have been deployed.

Additionally, bomb disposal squads, dog squads, VVIP security teams, ATS commandos, NSG sniper units, and an anti-drone unit have been stationed at sensitive locations. CCTV surveillance, X-ray machines, security vans, patrol vehicles, and ambulances have also been arranged to ensure crowd control, thorough checking, and swift action in case of any emergency.

PM Modi Ayodhya Itinerary

Ahead of the visit, the Prime Minister said that Lord Ram is the “soul of India” and a symbol of the country’s cultural pride.

“Lord Shri Ram is the soul of India, the basis of its consciousness and its pride,” PM Modi said in a post on X. “Tomorrow, on 25 November, around 10 a.m., I will have the opportunity for darshan and worship at the divine and magnificent Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple complex in Ayodhya.”

“At around 12 noon, I will witness the formal hoisting of the saffron flag atop the sacred temple of Shri Ram Lalla. This flag is a symbol of Lord Shri Ram’s radiance, valour and ideals — as well as our faith, spirituality and cultural heritage. Jai Shri Ram!” he added.

• Around 10 am: Visit to Saptmandir complex — temples dedicated to Maharshi Vashishtha, Maharshi Vishwamitra, Maharshi Agastya, Maharshi Valmiki, Devi Ahilya, Nishadraj Guha and Mata Shabari — followed by prayers at Sheshavatar Mandir.

• Around 11 am: Darshan at Mata Annapurna Mandir; pooja at Ram Darbar Garbh Grah; then at Ram Lalla Garbha Grah.

• Around 12 pm: Ceremonial hoisting of the saffron flag atop the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, marking the completion of the temple’s construction. PM Modi will also address the gathering.

The event is being positioned as a moment of national unity and cultural celebration, drawing huge crowds and elaborate security arrangements throughout Ayodhya.