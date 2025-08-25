Gujarat Land Of Two Mohans, India Becoming Stronger By Following Their Path: Modi In Ahmedabad

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesGujarat Land Of Two Mohans, India Becoming Stronger By Following Their Path: Modi In Ahmedabad

PM Modi inaugurated development projects and addressed a rally, highlighting Gujarat as the land of "two Mohans": Krishna and Mahatma Gandhi.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 25 Aug 2025 07:07 PM (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Gujarat's Ahmedabad city on Monday, where he inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for various developmental projects. 

Addressing a public rally during the event, Modi said that Gujarat is the land of two Mohans and India is constantly becoming stronger by following their path. 

"This land of Gujarat is the land of two Mohans. One is Sudarshan Chakradhari Mohan, our Dwarkadish Shri Krishna and the other, Charkhadhari Mohan, Sabarmati's saint Pujya Bapu (Mahatma Gandhi). India is continuously becoming stronger by following the path shown by these two," Modi said.

"Sudarshan Chakradhari Mohan has taught us how to protect the country and society. He made the Sudarshan Chakra a shield of justice and security, which finds and punishes the enemy. Today, the country is experiencing the same feeling in India's decisions. Not just the country, the world is experiencing it...," he added. 

 

Published at : 25 Aug 2025 07:07 PM (IST)
PM Modi Ahmedabad
