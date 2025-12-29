Planning To Visit Vrindavan This New Year? Read Banke Bihari Temple Guidelines Before You Go

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesPlanning To Visit Vrindavan This New Year? Read Banke Bihari Temple Guidelines Before You Go

With massive crowds expected from December 29 to January 5, Banke Bihari Temple has announced entry rules, safety advice and health warnings for elderly devotees and families.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 29 Dec 2025 11:31 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Thakur Shri Banke Bihari Temple administration and the High Power Management Committee have released important instructions for devotees ahead of the New Year 2026. A very heavy crowd is expected in Vrindavan between 29 December 2025 and 5 January 2026. To maintain safety and order, devotees from outside have been advised to delay their visit or come only after carefully checking crowd conditions. 

Separate entry and exit routes have been arranged inside the temple to reduce congestion and prevent any untoward incidents during this busy period.

Banke Bihari Temple New Year 2026 Crowd Guidelines

The temple administration has clearly requested devotees to avoid carrying bags or valuable items during their visit. This step has been taken to ensure smooth movement and reduce security risks inside the temple premises. 

Devotees are also advised to remove shoes and slippers only at the designated places arranged on the main routes. Random removal of footwear can create unnecessary crowding and confusion.

Visitors have been warned to stay alert against pickpockets and mobile thieves, as large crowds often increase such risks. Families visiting together are strongly advised to keep a slip with their address and phone number in the pockets of all members. 

This simple step can help reunite people quickly if anyone gets separated in the crowd. Cooperation from devotees is essential to maintain discipline and safety during the New Year rush.

Banke Bihari Temple Safety Advice For Devotees

Considering the expected pressure of devotees, the administration has advised elderly people, children, disabled persons, and patients suffering from heart or respiratory problems not to visit the temple during this period. 

The dense crowd may pose health and safety risks for them. Devotees who plan to visit should not come on an empty stomach and must carry their essential medicines.

In case of any emergency, loss of belongings, or separation from family members, devotees can seek immediate help at the Lost and Found Centre located at Gate Number 2 or contact the nearby police outpost.

The administration has appealed to everyone to follow these guidelines sincerely so that the New Year celebrations in Vrindavan remain peaceful, safe, and well-managed for all devotees.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Published at : 29 Dec 2025 11:31 AM (IST)
