Planning To Step Out On Christmas? Check Traffic Curbs In Delhi

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory warning commuters of restrictions and diversions in parts of South Delhi due to Christmas Day celebrations at major shopping malls. Traffic movement is expected to be affected around Saket and adjoining areas.

According to the advisory, traffic restrictions came into effect from 2 pm on Christmas Eve (December 24) and will continue from the same time on December 25, depending on crowd and traffic conditions.

Malls Where Celebrations Are Being Held

The traffic curbs are being enforced in view of large gatherings expected at Select City Mall, DLF Avenue Mall, and MGF Metropolitan Court Mall.

Authorities said these celebrations are likely to slow traffic movement in Saket and nearby South Delhi localities. Roads likely to be affected are Press Enclave Road and Internal roads of Saket and Pushp Vihar.

Key Diversion Points

Motorists are advised to note the following diversion points:

Sheikh Sarai Red Light (LBS Marg)

Asian Market Red Light (MB Road)

PTS Malviya Nagar Red Light (Sri Aurobindo Marg)

Major Traffic Restrictions in Place

Median cuts between Sheikh Sarai and Hauz Rani will remain closed

Entry of heavy vehicles and DTC/Cluster buses is restricted on Press Enclave Road

No DTC/Cluster buses allowed towards Pushp Vihar from the MB Road/Asian Market side

For commuters travelling between Chirag Delhi and areas around MB Road, traffic police have suggested alternate routes based on direction. Those heading towards the Qutub Minar can take the route via Khanpur T-Point, MB Road and Lado Sarai to avoid congestion.

Security Tightened Across Delhi For Christmas, New Year

Delhi Police has significantly stepped up security across the national capital, deploying nearly 20,000 police personnel, including traffic police and paramilitary forces, to maintain law and order during Christmas and upcoming New Year celebrations.

Security has been tightened along Delhi’s borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, as well as areas adjoining Rajasthan, in anticipation of heavy inflow from neighbouring states. Police said arrangements have been strengthened at 15 major entry points to the city, with additional pickets and barricades installed.

The traffic police have drawn up a special plan to curb drunken driving, overspeeding and dangerous motorcycle stunts. Vehicles involved in stunt-like activities will be impounded immediately, officials warned.

SHOs On Streets, Night Checks Stepped Up

“All SHOs have been directed to remain on the roads with their teams during Christmas and New Year,” a senior police officer said. Additional force from local police stations has been deployed to assist traffic personnel during late evening and night hours.

Authorities said special attention will be given to crowd and traffic management in busy zones such as Connaught Place, Hauz Khas, major markets and malls.

Meanwhile, Shahdara DCP Prashant Gautam said around 400 police personnel and nearly 80 vehicles have been deployed in the district, with 77 additional pickets set up for round-the-clock checking to ensure public safety.