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HomeCities‘Crorepati’ Peon Makes 3 Wives Fake Teachers, Sends Rs 3 Crore To Third Wife; Officials’ Role Under Scanner

‘Crorepati’ Peon Makes 3 Wives Fake Teachers, Sends Rs 3 Crore To Third Wife; Officials’ Role Under Scanner

The man allegedly projected his three wives as “teachers” on paper to route money, transferring as much as Rs 2.37 crore to his third wife alone.

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 06 May 2026 10:56 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Pilibhit peon Ilham Shamsi accused of embezzling Rs 8 crore.
  • Fake accounts and forged documents used for fund diversion.
  • Wives allegedly posed as teachers for illicit money transfers.
  • Internal collusion suspected; Rs 5.5 crore frozen, arrests made.

A fourth-grade employee posted at the DIOS office in Pilibhit has emerged as the key accused in a multi-crore embezzlement case involving government funds. The peon, identified as Ilham Shamsi, allegedly siphoned off nearly Rs 8 crore by manipulating treasury processes and creating fake beneficiary accounts.

Investigators say Shamsi used forged documents and loopholes in salary bill processing and token generation to divert funds into multiple accounts. In a shocking detail, he allegedly projected his three wives as “teachers” on paper to route money, transferring as much as Rs 2.37 crore to his third wife alone.

Also Read: UP Man Steals Skull From Burning Funeral Pyre To ‘Control’ Girlfriend, Three Arrested

Internal Role Suspected

Police suspect that such large-scale fraud may not have been possible without internal collusion, and the role of officials is now under scrutiny. A total of 53 bank accounts were reportedly used in the scam, with a significant portion of the money spent on land deals and personal luxuries.

Authorities have frozen over Rs 5.5 crore so far, while several individuals linked to the case have been arrested. The main accused, however, remains absconding, and further investigation is underway to uncover the full extent of the network.

Also Read: After Fight With Wife, Man Reaches Shiva Temple, Cuts Off Genitals As Offering

Before You Go

Breaking: Mamata Banerjee loses Bhabanipur to Suvendu Adhikari in major upset

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is the main accused in the Pilibhit embezzlement case?

The key accused is Ilham Shamsi, a fourth-grade employee posted at the DIOS office in Pilibhit. He is suspected of siphoning off nearly Rs 8 crore.

How did Ilham Shamsi allegedly embezzle government funds?

Shamsi allegedly manipulated treasury processes and created fake beneficiary accounts using forged documents and loopholes in salary bill processing.

How much money has been frozen in connection with the scam?

Authorities have frozen over Rs 5.5 crore so far as part of the investigation into the embezzlement case.

What is suspected about the involvement of other officials in the scam?

Investigators suspect that such a large-scale fraud might not have been possible without internal collusion, and the role of other officials is under scrutiny.

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 06 May 2026 10:56 AM (IST)
Tags :
Pilibhit UP News Corepati Peon Peon Scam Pilibhit
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