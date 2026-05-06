Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pilibhit peon Ilham Shamsi accused of embezzling Rs 8 crore.

Fake accounts and forged documents used for fund diversion.

Wives allegedly posed as teachers for illicit money transfers.

Internal collusion suspected; Rs 5.5 crore frozen, arrests made.

A fourth-grade employee posted at the DIOS office in Pilibhit has emerged as the key accused in a multi-crore embezzlement case involving government funds. The peon, identified as Ilham Shamsi, allegedly siphoned off nearly Rs 8 crore by manipulating treasury processes and creating fake beneficiary accounts.

Investigators say Shamsi used forged documents and loopholes in salary bill processing and token generation to divert funds into multiple accounts. In a shocking detail, he allegedly projected his three wives as “teachers” on paper to route money, transferring as much as Rs 2.37 crore to his third wife alone.

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Internal Role Suspected

Police suspect that such large-scale fraud may not have been possible without internal collusion, and the role of officials is now under scrutiny. A total of 53 bank accounts were reportedly used in the scam, with a significant portion of the money spent on land deals and personal luxuries.

Authorities have frozen over Rs 5.5 crore so far, while several individuals linked to the case have been arrested. The main accused, however, remains absconding, and further investigation is underway to uncover the full extent of the network.

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