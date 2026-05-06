The key accused is Ilham Shamsi, a fourth-grade employee posted at the DIOS office in Pilibhit. He is suspected of siphoning off nearly Rs 8 crore.
‘Crorepati’ Peon Makes 3 Wives Fake Teachers, Sends Rs 3 Crore To Third Wife; Officials’ Role Under Scanner
The man allegedly projected his three wives as “teachers” on paper to route money, transferring as much as Rs 2.37 crore to his third wife alone.
- Pilibhit peon Ilham Shamsi accused of embezzling Rs 8 crore.
- Fake accounts and forged documents used for fund diversion.
- Wives allegedly posed as teachers for illicit money transfers.
- Internal collusion suspected; Rs 5.5 crore frozen, arrests made.
A fourth-grade employee posted at the DIOS office in Pilibhit has emerged as the key accused in a multi-crore embezzlement case involving government funds. The peon, identified as Ilham Shamsi, allegedly siphoned off nearly Rs 8 crore by manipulating treasury processes and creating fake beneficiary accounts.
Investigators say Shamsi used forged documents and loopholes in salary bill processing and token generation to divert funds into multiple accounts. In a shocking detail, he allegedly projected his three wives as “teachers” on paper to route money, transferring as much as Rs 2.37 crore to his third wife alone.
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Internal Role Suspected
Police suspect that such large-scale fraud may not have been possible without internal collusion, and the role of officials is now under scrutiny. A total of 53 bank accounts were reportedly used in the scam, with a significant portion of the money spent on land deals and personal luxuries.
Authorities have frozen over Rs 5.5 crore so far, while several individuals linked to the case have been arrested. The main accused, however, remains absconding, and further investigation is underway to uncover the full extent of the network.
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Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
Who is the main accused in the Pilibhit embezzlement case?
How did Ilham Shamsi allegedly embezzle government funds?
Shamsi allegedly manipulated treasury processes and created fake beneficiary accounts using forged documents and loopholes in salary bill processing.
How much money has been frozen in connection with the scam?
Authorities have frozen over Rs 5.5 crore so far as part of the investigation into the embezzlement case.
What is suspected about the involvement of other officials in the scam?
Investigators suspect that such a large-scale fraud might not have been possible without internal collusion, and the role of other officials is under scrutiny.