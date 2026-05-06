After Fight With Wife, Man Reaches Shiva Temple, Cuts Off Genitals As Offering

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Man self-mutilated with a sharp weapon at a Shiva temple.

Argument with wife reportedly led to the man's severe distress.

Injuries to genitals and neck are critical, possibly severed.

No police complaint filed despite the disturbing incident.

A shocking and deeply disturbing incident has been reported from Sasaram, leaving residents stunned. In Kusdihra village, a 25-year-old man allegedly took an extreme step following a dispute with his wife.

According to reports, the argument between the couple escalated over time, leading to severe emotional distress. In this state, the man went to a nearby Shiva temple, where he used a sharp weapon to inflict serious injuries on himself.

Man Tries To Mutilate Genitals

Eyewitnesses claimed that the man attempted to mutilate his genitals and offer them as a sacrifice. He also reportedly tried to harm other parts of his body with the same weapon. Locals who noticed the incident immediately alerted his family, who rushed him to Sadar Hospital in critical condition.

Doctors at the trauma centre began initial treatment but later referred him to a hospital in Varanasi due to the severity of his injuries. Medical officials said he suffered deep wounds to his genitals and neck, and his condition remains critical. According to Civil Surgeon Dr. Maniraj Ranjan, the injuries indicate complete severance, and psychological factors may have played a significant role in the incident.

No Complaint Filed

Doctors added that while timely treatment may help save his life, the physical and psychological impact is likely to be long-term. Surprisingly, no police complaint has been filed so far, even as the incident continues to be widely discussed in the village and surrounding areas.

Experts say such extreme acts are often linked to mental stress, family conflict, and emotional instability, underscoring the need for timely counselling, communication, and support to prevent such situations from escalating.