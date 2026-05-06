Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#ResultsOnABPNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesAfter Fight With Wife, Man Reaches Shiva Temple, Cuts Off Genitals As Offering

After Fight With Wife, Man Reaches Shiva Temple, Cuts Off Genitals As Offering

Doctors referred the man to a hospital in Varanasi due to the severity of his injuries.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 06 May 2026 10:22 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Man self-mutilated with a sharp weapon at a Shiva temple.
  • Argument with wife reportedly led to the man's severe distress.
  • Injuries to genitals and neck are critical, possibly severed.
  • No police complaint filed despite the disturbing incident.

A shocking and deeply disturbing incident has been reported from Sasaram, leaving residents stunned. In Kusdihra village, a 25-year-old man allegedly took an extreme step following a dispute with his wife.

According to reports, the argument between the couple escalated over time, leading to severe emotional distress. In this state, the man went to a nearby Shiva temple, where he used a sharp weapon to inflict serious injuries on himself.

Man Tries To Mutilate Genitals

Eyewitnesses claimed that the man attempted to mutilate his genitals and offer them as a sacrifice. He also reportedly tried to harm other parts of his body with the same weapon. Locals who noticed the incident immediately alerted his family, who rushed him to Sadar Hospital in critical condition.

Doctors at the trauma centre began initial treatment but later referred him to a hospital in Varanasi due to the severity of his injuries. Medical officials said he suffered deep wounds to his genitals and neck, and his condition remains critical. According to Civil Surgeon Dr. Maniraj Ranjan, the injuries indicate complete severance, and psychological factors may have played a significant role in the incident.

No Complaint Filed

Doctors added that while timely treatment may help save his life, the physical and psychological impact is likely to be long-term. Surprisingly, no police complaint has been filed so far, even as the incident continues to be widely discussed in the village and surrounding areas.

Experts say such extreme acts are often linked to mental stress, family conflict, and emotional instability, underscoring the need for timely counselling, communication, and support to prevent such situations from escalating.

Before You Go

Breaking: Donald Trump pauses Hormuz mission as Iran talks near deal

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in Kusdihra village?

A 25-year-old man allegedly attempted to mutilate his genitals and harm himself with a sharp weapon at a Shiva temple following a dispute with his wife.

What was the man's condition after the incident?

He sustained serious injuries to his genitals and neck, with doctors stating the injuries indicate complete severance. He was initially treated at Sadar Hospital and then referred to Varanasi in critical condition.

Was a police complaint filed regarding this incident?

No, surprisingly, no police complaint has been filed so far, despite the incident being widely discussed in the village and surrounding areas.

What might have led to such an extreme act?

Experts suggest that such extreme acts are often linked to mental stress, family conflict, and emotional instability.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read More
Published at : 06 May 2026 10:21 AM (IST)
Tags :
Bihar News Sasaram Shiva Temple
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
After Fight With Wife, Man Reaches Shiva Temple, Cuts Off Genitals As Offering
After Fight With Wife, Man Reaches Shiva Temple, Cuts Off Genitals As Offering
Cities
UP Man Steals Skull From Burning Funeral Pyre To ‘Control’ Girlfriend, Three Arrested
UP Man Steals Skull From Burning Funeral Pyre To ‘Control’ Girlfriend, Three Arrested
Cities
Pakistan-Linked Smuggling Racket Busted; Heroin, Foreign Weapons Seized In Filmy Chase
Pakistan-Linked Smuggling Racket Busted; Heroin, Foreign Weapons Seized In Filmy Chase
Cities
NEET Aspirant Goes Missing In Greater Noida; Police Probe Instagram Connection
NEET Aspirant Goes Missing In Greater Noida; Police Probe Instagram Connection
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Donald Trump pauses Hormuz mission as Iran talks near deal
West Bengal Election: बर्तन मांजने वाली ने TMC को धूल चटाई! Kalita Majhi के घर पहुंचा ABPLIVE
West Bengal Election: अमित शाह-सुवेंदु की जोड़ी ने बिछाया हार का ऐसा जाल कि ममता हो गईं बेहाल !
POLITICAL UPDATE: Suvendu Adhikari emerges as key face in Bengal CM race
GLOBAL REACTION: International media highlights BJP’s historic Bengal victory
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Law And Order Decline, Muslim Vote Assumptions: TMC’s Setback Explained
Opinion
Embed widget