Pilgrims Brave Chilling Winters To Take Holy Dip At Magh Mela On Makar Sankranti: WATCH

HomeCitiesPilgrims Brave Chilling Winters To Take Holy Dip At Magh Mela On Makar Sankranti: WATCH

Lakhs of devotees gather at the Magh Mela in Prayagraj and Varanasi to take a holy dip on Makar Sankranti and Ekadashi, braving cold weather amid tight security.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 14 Jan 2026 08:39 AM (IST)

A powerful display of faith and devotion unfolded across Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday as lakhs of devotees gathered at the ongoing Magh Mela to mark the auspicious occasions of Makar Sankranti and Ekadashi. From Prayagraj’s revered Sangam Ghat to the sacred ghats of Varanasi, pilgrims arrived in large numbers to take a holy dip, braving the biting cold and dense winter fog.

At Prayagraj, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati witnessed an overwhelming surge of devotees since early morning. Bathing at the Sangam on Makar Sankranti and Ekadashi holds immense spiritual significance in Hindu belief, as it is said to cleanse sins and pave the way toward salvation. The scene reflected deep-rooted traditions, with devotees offering prayers, performing rituals, and immersing themselves in the sacred waters with unwavering faith.

Devotion On The Ghats Of Varanasi

Meanwhile, similar scenes were witnessed along the ghats of the Ganga in Varanasi, where pilgrims gathered despite the cold conditions. Undeterred by the winter chill, devotees offered prayers and took ritual dips as the ancient city resonated with chants and devotional fervor.

Pilgrims Praise Magh Mela Arrangements

Pilgrims at the Magh Mela expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made by the administration. Many compared the facilities to those seen during the Kumbh Mela, praising the smooth movement, cleanliness, and overall management.

A pilgrim visiting the Magh Mela says, "Have come to take a holy dip, and the arrangements are very well organized."

Another devotee praises the management, saying, “People have come here for a holy dip. The arrangements are excellent, and the fair here is also very well organized and visually impressive.”

Tight Security And Administrative Measures In Place

To manage the massive influx, authorities have put extensive security and logistical measures in place. Police personnel are deployed across ghats, drone cameras are monitoring crowd movement, and traffic diversions have been implemented to ensure safety. Medical camps have also been set up by the health department to provide immediate assistance if required.

The Magh Mela, which draws lakhs of devotees every year, continues to witness a remarkable turnout this season as well. The enthusiasm of the pilgrims stands as a testament to enduring faith, where spiritual devotion outweighs physical discomfort.

Amid the cold weather, lingering fog, and chilly winter winds, devotees continue to celebrate Makar Sankranti at the Magh Mela with unwavering belief, transforming the riverbanks into a living canvas of tradition, resilience, and collective devotion.

Makar Sankranti: A Day Of Spiritual Renewal

Makar Sankranti, celebrated annually on January 14, marks the Sun’s transition into Capricorn (Makar Rashi) and the beginning of Uttarayan, a phase considered highly auspicious. From this day, positive and sacred activities resume, and spiritual energy is believed to intensify. On this occasion, devotees also engage in charity, ancestor offerings (tarpan), and prepare traditional khichdi bhog, symbolizing prosperity and harmony.

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
Read
Published at : 14 Jan 2026 08:39 AM (IST)
