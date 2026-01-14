Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorld'F*ck You': Trump Shows Middle Finger To Heckler At Michigan Factory Visit | VIDEO

US President Donald Trump was on a tour of a Ford F-150 factory in Detroit when a heckler called him out as a 'pedophile protector' in connection with the Epstein Files case.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 14 Jan 2026 08:28 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

US President Donald Trump was caught on camera responding with an obscene gesture to a heckler during a visit to an auto plant in Michigan on Tuesday, according to a video that has since spread widely on social media.

The incident occurred during Trump’s tour of a Ford F-150 factory in Detroit, where he was seen standing on an elevated walkway overlooking the factory floor, dressed in a long black overcoat. As shouting rang out from below, the president appeared visibly irritated.

Obscene Exchange Caught On Video

Video footage, first reported by TMZ, shows Trump pointing toward an unidentified individual on the factory floor, scowling before raising his middle finger. In the clip, he also appears to mouth or say the words “fuck you” twice while gesturing in the heckler’s direction.

The person shouting has not been publicly identified. According to TMZ, the heckler could be heard yelling, in part, “pedophile protector,” before Trump reacted.

White House Defends President’s Response

The White House quickly moved to defend the president’s actions. Spokesperson Steven Cheung told AFP that Trump’s response was justified given the circumstances.

“A lunatic was wildly screaming expletives in a complete fit of rage, and the President gave an appropriate and unambiguous response,” Cheung said.

Epstein Files Continue To Shadow Trump Presidency

The confrontation comes as Trump’s second term has been marked by renewed pressure to release government files related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, a former associate of the president.

Epstein, a wealthy financier, died in a New York jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on charges of trafficking underage girls. His death was officially ruled a suicide, but has remained the subject of persistent conspiracy theories, many amplified by Trump’s own supporters.

Trump approved bipartisan legislation mandating the release of the Epstein files, but his Department of Justice missed a December 19 deadline to make all the documents public. Earlier this month, justice officials said they were still reviewing more than two million documents before releasing them.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 14 Jan 2026 08:28 AM (IST)
Donald Trump US
