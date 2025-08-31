Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Petrol Pump Worker Shot For Denying Fuel To Helmetless Bikers In MP

A petrol pump worker in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind was shot after refusing fuel to two helmetless bikers, NDTV reported. Police identified the accused via CCTV and launched a manhunt to arrest them.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 31 Aug 2025 12:58 PM (IST)
A petrol pump employee in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind district was shot at after he refused to fill fuel for two bikers not wearing helmets. The victim, Tej Narayan Narwaria, 55, was on duty at the Savitri Lodhi Petrol Pump on the Bhind–Gwalior National Highway (NH-719) around 5 am on Saturday. When two men arrived on a motorcycle without helmets, Narwaria declined to serve them, citing the district collector’s order that fuel should not be provided to riders without helmets.

The refusal led to a heated argument. Enraged, the men allegedly hurled abuses before pulling out firearms and opening fire. A bullet struck Narwaria’s hand while several rounds were fired in the air, forcing terrified employees to take cover. CCTV footage shows one attacker using a pistol and the other firing from a rifle, NDTV reported.

Narwaria was first taken to the Bhind district hospital and later shifted to a hospital in Gwalior. Doctors have said his condition is stable.

Attackers Identified, Police on the Hunt

According to police, the accused have been identified through CCTV footage. Both men are residents of Bijpuri village, under Bhind’s rural police station limits. A wrestling event was taking place in the village that day, and the attackers had stopped at the pump to refuel their bike.

“We have identified the accused through CCTV footage. A manhunt is underway, and they will be arrested soon,” Barohi police station in-charge Atul Bhadoria told the media.

Published at : 31 Aug 2025 12:58 PM (IST)
