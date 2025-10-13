Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Pawan Singh's Wife Jyoti To Contest Bihar Elections From This Seat Amid Family Feud

Pawan Singh's Wife Jyoti To Contest Bihar Elections From This Seat Amid Family Feud

Pawan Singh's Wife Jyoti To Contest Bihar Elections Amid Family Feud

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 13 Oct 2025 11:59 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Amid her ongoing dispute with Bhojpuri actor and singer Pawan Singh, his wife Jyoti Singh has announced that she will contest the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections as an independent candidate from the Karakat constituency.

According to reports, Jyoti Singh had met Prashant Kishor, the chief of Jan Suraaj, a few days ago, sparking speculation that she might contest the polls on the party’s ticket. However, it now appears that no agreement was reached between the two.

Earlier, Jyoti Singh had also confirmed that she had met with leaders of Tejashwi Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). While discussions were reportedly held regarding a potential seat, the talks did not materialise, leading her to decide to contest as an independent.

Jyoti Singh’s Early Campaign In Karakat

Jyoti Singh has been actively preparing for her political debut for months. In August 2025, she launched a public outreach campaign across three Assembly constituencies, Karakat, Nabinagar, and Dehri, which fall under the Karakat Lok Sabha region. The area has a significant Rajput population, and during her campaign, she engaged with residents through door-to-door interactions.

Jyoti Singh's Meeting With Prashant Kishor

Following her meeting with Prashant Kishor, Jyoti Singh revealed that the conversation was not political. Referring to Kishor as her “brother,” she said she had gone to him seeking justice amid her personal dispute with Pawan Singh. “I just want to ensure that what happened to me doesn’t happen to any other woman,” she said.

Kishor, on his part, clarified that there was no discussion regarding election tickets or political alliances. He said Jyoti Singh had been wronged and assured her that if she faced threats or pressure, the Jan Suraaj team would extend all possible support.

Jyoti Singh’s decision to contest independently from Karakat adds a new political dimension to her public battle with Pawan Singh, who is also a prominent figure in Bihar’s political and entertainment circles.

Published at : 13 Oct 2025 11:59 AM (IST)
Tags :
Pawan Singh Bihar Assembly Polls Bihar Assembly Elections Jyoti Singh Pawan Singh Wife
Read more
