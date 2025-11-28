Section 163 In Patna From Dec 1–5, Here's Why: Full List of What’s Banned & What’s Allowed

The winter session of the Bihar Assembly is set to begin on Monday, December 1, following the formation of the new government. In preparation, the Patna district administration has enforced heightened security measures across the capital.

The session will run from Monday (1 December 2025) to Friday (5 December 2025). During this period, Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) will remain in force in Patna, imposing a complete ban on protests, rallies and public demonstrations.

Restrictions Under Section 163

Weapons and Loudspeakers Banned Without Permission

Patna Sadar Sub-Divisional Officer Gaurav Kumar has issued the order, citing the likelihood of protests by various political groups and organisations during the session. The administration has made it clear that unlawful gatherings of five or more people, rallies, sit-ins, blockades or any form of aggressive activity will be prohibited.

The order also categorises roaming with firearms, explosives and sharp weapons, including axes, daggers, spears and knives, as a punishable offence. Additionally, the use of loudspeakers without prior permission has been strictly banned during the five-day session.

Officials said additional security personnel will be deployed in and around the Assembly complex, alongside special traffic control measures on key routes.

Authorities stated that these steps are vital to ensure smooth legislative proceedings and maintain peace and law and order in the city throughout the winter session.