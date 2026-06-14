Massive Student Protest Hits Bihar's Patliputra Station; Tracks Blocked, Stones Pelted

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HomeCitiesTracks Blocked, Stones Pelted As Students Protest At Bihar's Patliputra Station Over Special Train

Tracks Blocked, Stones Pelted As Students Protest At Bihar's Patliputra Station Over Special Train

Police resorted to lathicharge and tear gas to restore law and order after hundreds of students created chaos during protest at the Patliputra railway station in Bihar.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 14 Jun 2026 08:52 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Situation controlled, railway operations resumed; investigation is ongoing.

Bihar's Patliputra Railway Station witnessed high drama and violence in the early hours of Sunday as candidates appearing for the Bihar Prohibition Department examination staged a massive protest, blocked railway tracks and disrupted train operations.

The examination is being conducted at centres across different districts of Bihar in two shifts, drawing thousands of candidates from various parts of the state.

Protesters Block Tracks, Demand Special Train

According to Railway IG Amarish Kumar, two trains were stationed at Patliputra around 11:45 pm and were available for passengers, including exam aspirants. However, a crowd of nearly 200 to 250 people descended onto the railway tracks and began demanding a special train.

The protesters claimed that additional train arrangements were needed to accommodate the large number of candidates travelling to examination centres. 

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Following discussions at higher levels, railway authorities arranged a special train for the candidates. The train reportedly arrived at Patliputra Station around 2:30 am.

However, officials said the situation did not improve even after the special train was provided.

"Certain anti-social elements repeatedly pulled the emergency chain and raised various demands, such as a request for special trains, even though two special trains were already available... They also obstructed students who wanted to go," Patna DM Dr. Thiyagarajan said.

Stone-Pelting, Lathicharge And Tear Gas

According to authorities, some protesters turned violent despite the arrival of the special train. Incidents of stone-pelting were reported, creating panic at the station and affecting railway operations.

Police personnel deployed at the station launched crowd-control measures, including a lathicharge and the use of tear gas shells, to disperse the crowd and restore normalcy.

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"Due to these issues, we had to use mild force. The situation is completely normal now, and the trains have departed; the trains meant for those taking the exam have already left. Train operations are proceeding normally as well," the Patna DM said.

Situation Brought Under Control

Railway and police officials said the situation was eventually brought under control after security forces cleared the tracks and dispersed the protesters.

Authorities are examining CCTV footage and other evidence to identify those involved in the violence and damage to railway property.

Train operations resumed after the tracks were cleared, officials said. 

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

How did authorities handle the situation?

Railway authorities arranged a special train. When violence erupted, police used lathicharge and tear gas to disperse the crowd and restore normalcy.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 14 Jun 2026 07:36 AM (IST)
Tags :
Bihar News BIHAR Patliputra Station
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