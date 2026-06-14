Massive Student Protest Hits Bihar's Patliputra Station; Tracks Blocked, Stones Pelted

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Situation controlled, railway operations resumed; investigation is ongoing.

Bihar's Patliputra Railway Station witnessed high drama and violence in the early hours of Sunday as candidates appearing for the Bihar Prohibition Department examination staged a massive protest, blocked railway tracks and disrupted train operations.

The examination is being conducted at centres across different districts of Bihar in two shifts, drawing thousands of candidates from various parts of the state.

Protesters Block Tracks, Demand Special Train

According to Railway IG Amarish Kumar, two trains were stationed at Patliputra around 11:45 pm and were available for passengers, including exam aspirants. However, a crowd of nearly 200 to 250 people descended onto the railway tracks and began demanding a special train.

The protesters claimed that additional train arrangements were needed to accommodate the large number of candidates travelling to examination centres.

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Following discussions at higher levels, railway authorities arranged a special train for the candidates. The train reportedly arrived at Patliputra Station around 2:30 am.

However, officials said the situation did not improve even after the special train was provided.

"Certain anti-social elements repeatedly pulled the emergency chain and raised various demands, such as a request for special trains, even though two special trains were already available... They also obstructed students who wanted to go," Patna DM Dr. Thiyagarajan said.

Stone-Pelting, Lathicharge And Tear Gas

According to authorities, some protesters turned violent despite the arrival of the special train. Incidents of stone-pelting were reported, creating panic at the station and affecting railway operations.

Police personnel deployed at the station launched crowd-control measures, including a lathicharge and the use of tear gas shells, to disperse the crowd and restore normalcy.

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"Due to these issues, we had to use mild force. The situation is completely normal now, and the trains have departed; the trains meant for those taking the exam have already left. Train operations are proceeding normally as well," the Patna DM said.

Situation Brought Under Control

Railway and police officials said the situation was eventually brought under control after security forces cleared the tracks and dispersed the protesters.

Authorities are examining CCTV footage and other evidence to identify those involved in the violence and damage to railway property.

Train operations resumed after the tracks were cleared, officials said.