A CCTV video has surfaced showing a masked woman entering the residential building shortly before the blaze. Police are now scrutinizing her movements as they investigate the cause of the tragedy.
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CCTV Shows Masked Woman Entering Building Before Fire That Killed 3 In Delhi's Govindpuri
CCTV footage from the Govindpuri fire shows a masked woman entering the building shortly before the blaze. Police are examining her movements as they probe the fire that killed three family members.
- CCTV captured a masked woman entering building before fire.
- She exited after bright light; police investigate her role.
- Police scrutinize her actions, overriding earlier short-circuit theory.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What new evidence has emerged in the Govindpuri fire investigation?
What did the CCTV footage show regarding the woman?
The video shows a masked woman entering the premises and remaining inside for some time. A bright light then appears from within the building before she exits and leaves the area.
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