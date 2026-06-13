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HomeCitiesCCTV Shows Masked Woman Entering Building Before Fire That Killed 3 In Delhi's Govindpuri

CCTV Shows Masked Woman Entering Building Before Fire That Killed 3 In Delhi's Govindpuri

CCTV footage from the Govindpuri fire shows a masked woman entering the building shortly before the blaze. Police are examining her movements as they probe the fire that killed three family members.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 13 Jun 2026 11:57 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • CCTV captured a masked woman entering building before fire.
  • She exited after bright light; police investigate her role.
  • Police scrutinize her actions, overriding earlier short-circuit theory.

A CCTV video that has emerged during the investigation into the deadly Govindpuri fire has captured a masked woman entering the residential building shortly before the blaze erupted, prompting police to scrutinise her movements as they probe the cause of the tragedy that claimed the lives of three family members.

The footage, recorded in the early hours before the fire, shows a woman with her face partially covered walking into the narrow lane leading to the building. She is seen passing parked two-wheelers and entering the premises.

The video does not show any flames, smoke, or other visible signs of a fire. However, after the woman remains inside for some time, a bright light appears from within the building. Shortly afterwards, she is seen exiting the premises and leaving the area.

What Happened?

The fire broke out in the early hours of Friday, triggering panic among residents. Neighbours and emergency responders rescued several occupants as thick smoke rapidly spread through the building.

Police had earlier indicated that preliminary findings pointed to a possible short circuit on the ground floor, where multiple two-wheelers parked inside the building were destroyed in the blaze.

Investigators are now analysing the newly surfaced CCTV footage to determine whether the woman's presence is linked to the incident or was merely a coincidence.

Trying To Detain Woman: Delhi Police On CCTV Footage

Police said that they have taken cognizance of a video being circulated in connection with the Govindpuri fire incident and are trying to detain the woman who was seen on the CCTV footage. 

"We have taken cognizance of a video being circulated in connection with the Govindpuri fire incident. The matter is being investigated from all possible angles. We can't rule out the conspiracy angle. We are trying to detain the woman," Delhi Police said.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What new evidence has emerged in the Govindpuri fire investigation?

A CCTV video has surfaced showing a masked woman entering the residential building shortly before the blaze. Police are now scrutinizing her movements as they investigate the cause of the tragedy.

What did the CCTV footage show regarding the woman?

The video shows a masked woman entering the premises and remaining inside for some time. A bright light then appears from within the building before she exits and leaves the area.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 13 Jun 2026 11:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Fire Case Govindpuri Fire Case Govindpuri Case
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