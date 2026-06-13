CCTV Shows Masked Woman Entering Building Before Fire That Killed 3 In Delhi

A CCTV video that has emerged during the investigation into the deadly Govindpuri fire has captured a masked woman entering the residential building shortly before the blaze erupted, prompting police to scrutinise her movements as they probe the cause of the tragedy that claimed the lives of three family members.

The footage, recorded in the early hours before the fire, shows a woman with her face partially covered walking into the narrow lane leading to the building. She is seen passing parked two-wheelers and entering the premises.

The video does not show any flames, smoke, or other visible signs of a fire. However, after the woman remains inside for some time, a bright light appears from within the building. Shortly afterwards, she is seen exiting the premises and leaving the area.

What Happened?

The fire broke out in the early hours of Friday, triggering panic among residents. Neighbours and emergency responders rescued several occupants as thick smoke rapidly spread through the building.

Police had earlier indicated that preliminary findings pointed to a possible short circuit on the ground floor, where multiple two-wheelers parked inside the building were destroyed in the blaze.

Investigators are now analysing the newly surfaced CCTV footage to determine whether the woman's presence is linked to the incident or was merely a coincidence.

Trying To Detain Woman: Delhi Police On CCTV Footage

Police said that they have taken cognizance of a video being circulated in connection with the Govindpuri fire incident and are trying to detain the woman who was seen on the CCTV footage.

"We have taken cognizance of a video being circulated in connection with the Govindpuri fire incident. The matter is being investigated from all possible angles. We can't rule out the conspiracy angle. We are trying to detain the woman," Delhi Police said.