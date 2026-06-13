Ahmedabad Customs Seize Rs4.26 Cr Gold, Found Inside Lavatory Speaker Box: Watch

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HomeCitiesAhmedabad Customs Seize 24 Gold Biscuits Worth Rs 4.26 Cr, Found Inside IndiGo's Lavatory Speaker Box: Watch

Ahmedabad Customs Seize 24 Gold Biscuits Worth Rs 4.26 Cr, Found Inside IndiGo's Lavatory Speaker Box: Watch

Customs seized 2.8 kg of 24-carat gold worth ₹4.26 crore from an IndiGo flight from Dubai at Ahmedabad airport. The 24 gold biscuits were hidden inside a speaker box in the aircraft lavatory.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 13 Jun 2026 06:33 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Customs seized gold worth ₹4.26 crore at Ahmedabad airport.
  • Gold was hidden in a lavatory speaker box on Dubai flight.
  • Unclaimed gold seized; investigation continues to find smugglers.

Customs officials at Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (SVPI) seized gold worth more than Rs 4.26 crore from an IndiGo flight arriving from Dubai, uncovering a sophisticated smuggling attempt concealed inside the aircraft's lavatory.

The seizure was made during a search of IndiGo Flight 6E-1478, which landed in Ahmedabad on June 12, 2026.

Material Found Inside Speaker Box

Acting with the assistance of aircraft engineers, Customs officeRs discovered two pouches wrapped in black plastic tape hidden inside a speaker box located in the front lavatory of the aircraft.

Upon examination, officials recovered 24 foreign-origin gold biscuits of 999 purity (24-carat) weighing a total of 2,799.3 grams. The seized gold was valued at Rs 4,26,89,325 in the local market.

Gold Hidden With Intention Of Smuggling Into India

According to Customs authorities, the method of concealment suggests that the gold had been hidden by an unidentified individual with the intention of smuggling it into India in violation of the Customs Act, 1962. Since no pers on came forward to establish legal owners hip of the contraband, the gold was seized as unclaimed goods under the relevant provisions of the Act.

Officials are continuing efforts to identify those responsible for the smuggling attempt and ascertain how the gold was placed inside the aircraft.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What was seized by Customs officials at Ahmedabad airport?

Gold worth over Rs 4.26 crore was seized from an IndiGo flight arriving from Dubai. It was found concealed in the aircraft's lavatory.

Where was the gold hidden on the flight?

The gold was hidden inside a speaker box located in the front lavatory of the IndiGo aircraft. It was wrapped in black plastic tape.

What was the quantity and value of the gold seized?

Customs officials seized 2,799.3 grams of 24-carat gold biscuits. Its estimated market value was Rs 4,26,89,325.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 13 Jun 2026 06:33 PM (IST)
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Airport Ahmedabad Airport Ahmedabad IndiGo Officials Seize Gold
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