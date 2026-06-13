Gold worth over Rs 4.26 crore was seized from an IndiGo flight arriving from Dubai. It was found concealed in the aircraft's lavatory.
Explorer
Ahmedabad Customs Seize 24 Gold Biscuits Worth Rs 4.26 Cr, Found Inside IndiGo's Lavatory Speaker Box: Watch
Customs seized 2.8 kg of 24-carat gold worth ₹4.26 crore from an IndiGo flight from Dubai at Ahmedabad airport. The 24 gold biscuits were hidden inside a speaker box in the aircraft lavatory.
- Customs seized gold worth ₹4.26 crore at Ahmedabad airport.
- Gold was hidden in a lavatory speaker box on Dubai flight.
- Unclaimed gold seized; investigation continues to find smugglers.
Before You Go
World Focus: Iran Signals Peace Deal Progress as US Military Build-Up Keeps Pressure Intact
Frequently Asked Questions
What was seized by Customs officials at Ahmedabad airport?
Where was the gold hidden on the flight?
The gold was hidden inside a speaker box located in the front lavatory of the IndiGo aircraft. It was wrapped in black plastic tape.
What was the quantity and value of the gold seized?
Customs officials seized 2,799.3 grams of 24-carat gold biscuits. Its estimated market value was Rs 4,26,89,325.
Advertisement
Top Headlines
Cities
Ahmedabad Customs Seize Rs4.26 Cr Gold, Found Inside Lavatory Speaker Box: Watch
Cities
Delhi Beer Sales Jump 10% In May As Popular National Brands Return To Shelves
Cities
Centre Puts Up Possession Notice At Jaipur Polo Ground After Court Refuses Relief To IPA
Cities
WATCH: Abhishek Banerjee Snaps at Questions About Aide's Whereabouts After Pre-Dawn Search
Advertisement
Cities
6 Photos
Eid al-Adha 2026: From Patna To Navi Mumbai, Faith And Unity Fill The Streets Of India
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by