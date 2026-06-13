Ahmedabad Customs Seize Rs4.26 Cr Gold, Found Inside Lavatory Speaker Box: Watch

Customs officials at Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (SVPI) seized gold worth more than Rs 4.26 crore from an IndiGo flight arriving from Dubai, uncovering a sophisticated smuggling attempt concealed inside the aircraft's lavatory.

The seizure was made during a search of IndiGo Flight 6E-1478, which landed in Ahmedabad on June 12, 2026.

Material Found Inside Speaker Box

Acting with the assistance of aircraft engineers, Customs officeRs discovered two pouches wrapped in black plastic tape hidden inside a speaker box located in the front lavatory of the aircraft.

Gujarat | During the search conducted on IndiGo Flight No. 6E-1478 arriving from Dubai at SVPI Airport, Ahmedabad on 12.06.2026, Customs officials, with the help of Aircraft Engineers, seized two pouches wrapped in black plastic tape inside the speaker box located in the front… pic.twitter.com/rcn5s6KsSh — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2026

Upon examination, officials recovered 24 foreign-origin gold biscuits of 999 purity (24-carat) weighing a total of 2,799.3 grams. The seized gold was valued at Rs 4,26,89,325 in the local market.

Gold Hidden With Intention Of Smuggling Into India

According to Customs authorities, the method of concealment suggests that the gold had been hidden by an unidentified individual with the intention of smuggling it into India in violation of the Customs Act, 1962. Since no pers on came forward to establish legal owners hip of the contraband, the gold was seized as unclaimed goods under the relevant provisions of the Act.

Gujarat | During the search conducted on IndiGo Flight No. 6E-1478 arriving from Dubai at SVPI Airport, Ahmedabad on 12.06.2026, Customs officials, with the help of Aircraft Engineers, seized two pouches wrapped in black plastic tape inside the speaker box located in the front… pic.twitter.com/vUoWIBIhxF — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2026

Officials are continuing efforts to identify those responsible for the smuggling attempt and ascertain how the gold was placed inside the aircraft.