Passenger Caught Without Ticket Wreaks Havoc At Borivali Station, Attacks Railway Staff: VIDEO

A tense scene unfolded at Mumbai’s Borivali railway station on Saturday afternoon when a routine ticket inspection spiraled into chaos, leaving railway staff shaken and a passenger in custody.

The trouble began aboard a Dadar-Virar local train, where four passengers were found traveling improperly. While three of them held second-class tickets but were seated in a first-class coach, one was traveling without any ticket at all. When the group was asked to get off the train, what followed shocked both railway staff and bystanders.

Moments after being escorted to the ticket checker’s office, one of the passengers turned violent. A video of the incident, which has since gone viral, captures the man shouting profanities, smashing computer monitors, keyboards, and other equipment, and physically attacking a railway employee who tried to intervene. In the viode a staff can be seen with a torn shirt and even his ID card strap was broekn. ask

The chaos didn’t stop there. As staff scrambled to contain the situation, the video shows another co-passenger—visibly distressed—crying uncontrollably in the background, her panic echoing through the office. Meanwhile, the man continued his rampage, even threatening bystanders who were filming the scene, before attempting to calm the woman traveling with him.

The violence resulted in injuries to both the assailant and a railway staff member. Both received medical treatment at the scene.

The man was eventually subdued and handed over to the Government Railway Police (GRP), who are now handling the case and pursuing legal action.