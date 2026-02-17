Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesParents Forget 4-Year-Old Child In Cab In Bengaluru, Reunited Within An Hour

Parents Forget 4-Year-Old Child In Cab In Bengaluru, Reunited Within An Hour

The child had fallen asleep during the ride, and in the rush to get out of the vehicle, the family failed to realise he was still inside.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 17 Feb 2026 11:42 AM (IST)

A four-year-old boy was inadvertently left behind in a cab by his family in Bengaluru on Saturday night, but police were able to locate him within an hour and reunite him with his parents.

The incident occurred after the family returned to their apartment in Ponnappa Layout. The child had fallen asleep during the ride, and in the rush to get out of the vehicle, the family failed to realise he was still inside. Unaware that the child remained in the back seat, the driver drove away.

Family Contacted Police

The oversight came to light only after the family reached their home and could not find the child. Panic-stricken, they contacted the emergency helpline Namma 112 for assistance.

Police quickly traced the cab and got in touch with the driver, informing him that the child was asleep in the vehicle. He was instructed to return immediately to the apartment complex where the family had been dropped off.

The child was safely reunited with his family soon after, bringing relief to all involved. Authorities later advised the family to exercise extra caution while travelling with young children to prevent similar incidents.

Related Video

Breaking News: France President Macron Receives Warm Mumbai Welcome Ahead of Key Talks with PM Modi

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read
Published at : 17 Feb 2026 11:42 AM (IST)
Tags :
Bengaluru News Bengaluru Cab
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Parents Forget 4-Year-Old Child In Cab In Bengaluru, Reunited Within An Hour
Parents Forget 4-Year-Old Child In Cab In Bengaluru, Reunited Within An Hour
Cities
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Launches ₹1,075 Crore Infrastructure Projects In East Delhi
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Launches ₹1,075 Crore Infrastructure Projects In East Delhi
Cities
Macron In Mumbai Today: Special Traffic Arrangements Made Ahead Of AI Impact Summit — Check Restrictions
Macron In Mumbai Today: Traffic Advisory Issued Ahead Of AI Impact Summit — Check Restrictions
Cities
Couple Dies By Suicide After Son's Death In Accident, 4-Page Note Found
Couple Dies By Suicide After Son's Death In Accident, 4-Page Note Found
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: France President Macron Receives Warm Mumbai Welcome Ahead of Key Talks with PM Modi
CBSE Board Exam 2026: CBSE Board Exams 2026 Begin Today, Over 43 Lakh Students Appear Across India and Abroad
Political News: Congress Announces UP Assembly Gherao in Lucknow, Leaders Placed Under House Arrest
VEDIC RULING: Vikramaditya Acharya Faces Questions Over Sutak & Zodiac Effects
Breaking News: Geneva Nuclear Talks Resume as Trump Signals Indirect Role, Warns Iran on B-2 Option Again
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Opinion | Jamaat’s Borderland Breakthrough: Why Polarisation In West Bengal Will Intensify Before & After 2026 Assembly Poll
Opinion
Embed widget