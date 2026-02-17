Parents Forget 4-Year-Old Child In Cab In Bengaluru, Reunited Within An Hour

A four-year-old boy was inadvertently left behind in a cab by his family in Bengaluru on Saturday night, but police were able to locate him within an hour and reunite him with his parents.

The incident occurred after the family returned to their apartment in Ponnappa Layout. The child had fallen asleep during the ride, and in the rush to get out of the vehicle, the family failed to realise he was still inside. Unaware that the child remained in the back seat, the driver drove away.

Family Contacted Police

The oversight came to light only after the family reached their home and could not find the child. Panic-stricken, they contacted the emergency helpline Namma 112 for assistance.

Police quickly traced the cab and got in touch with the driver, informing him that the child was asleep in the vehicle. He was instructed to return immediately to the apartment complex where the family had been dropped off.

The child was safely reunited with his family soon after, bringing relief to all involved. Authorities later advised the family to exercise extra caution while travelling with young children to prevent similar incidents.