Pappu Yadav Seeks Bharat Ratna For JMM Founder Shibu Soren

Ranchi: Bihar MP Pappu Yadav on Tuesday sought Bharat Ratna for former Jharkhand CM Shibu Soren, in recognition of his contributions for the upliftment of tribals.

After offering floral tribute to Soren at his Morabadi residence in Ranchi, the Independent lawmaker from Purnia said he would appeal to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to honour the eight-time MP with Bharat Ratna.

"A stalwart and resilient figure like Shibu Soren should be awarded Bharat Ratna in recognition of his contributions and sacrifices for the upliftment of the oppressed, deprived and tribals," Yadav said.

"After Bhagwan Birsa Munda and Babasaheb Ambedkar, if anyone is known for the fight for tribals and oppressed communities, it is Shibu Soren. He deserves the Bharat Ratna," he said.

Yadav said Soren was the voice of the deprived and oppressed people, not only in Jharkhand but the entire country.

"He was a symbol of struggle, humanity and social justice," he added.

State Health Minister Irfan Ansari also demanded Bharat Ratna for Soren.

"Awarding the Bharat Ratna to the leader of the Jharkhand movement will be a true tribute to the entire tribal community," he said.

Ansari said that Soren was a "people's hero" and the voice for the rights of millions of tribals.

Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oraon said Soren has been an inspiration for tribals and deprived people.

On the demand for Bharat Ratna, Oraon said he is not in a position to comment on it.

Union Minister Annapurna Devi, who also paid tribute to Soren at the assembly, hailed his contributions.

On Monday, Chief Minister Hemant Soren reposted a post on X, which says, "Awarding Shibu Soren ji the Bharat Ratna posthumously would be a true tribute!" Soren, popularly known as 'Guruji', breathed his last at a private hospital in Delhi on Monday at 81.

