Pappu Yadav Demands Probe After JDU Leader Niranjan Kushwaha’s 3 Family Members Die In Bihar

In a shocking incident, three members of JDU leader Niranjan Kushwaha’s family, including his elder brother Naveen Kushwaha, sister-in-law Kanchan Mala Singh, and niece Tanu Priya, died late on Tuesday night at their residence in European Colony in Bihar's Purnea district. The news of the triple death sent shockwaves across the region.

While police have not yet issued an official statement, the circumstances surrounding the deaths are being treated as suspicious. Local leaders, including MP Pappu Yadav, JDU minister Leshi Singh, and Congress candidate from Purnea Sadar Jitendra Yadav, reached the hospital soon after receiving the news.

Purnea MP Pappu Yadav has demanded a thorough probe into the incident. "This is not just a tragic incident; it is a deeply saddening one. We want a thorough investigation and a complete inquiry into the matter. I believe that once the full investigation is completed, everything will become clear whether it was hanging, poisoning, or something else. The truth will come out after a detailed probe."

What Happened In Purnea?

According to reports, Naveen Kushwaha (52) was a prominent businessman in Purnea and had contested the 2009 Lok Sabha and 2010 Assembly elections as a BSP candidate. His wife Kanchan Mala Singh (48) and daughter Tanu Priya (23), an MBBS student, also died in the incident. Naveen's two sons survived.

Niranjan Kushwaha, who recently joined the Janata Dal (United) after being denied a Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) ticket from the Dhamdaha Assembly seat, said the tragedy unfolded in a sequence of unfortunate events.

He said his niece slipped on the staircase, and Naveen rushed to help her but also slipped, leading to their deaths. Unable to bear the shock of losing her husband and daughter, Kanchan Mala reportedly suffered a heart attack and died shortly after.

The tragedy has plunged the family and local community into deep mourning, with residents describing the scene as heartbreaking.