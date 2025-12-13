Who Is Pankaj Chaudhary? Seven-Time MP And OBC Stalwart All Set To Be Next UP BJP President

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary has emerged as the lone contender for the post of president of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Uttar Pradesh unit, all but sealing his elevation to the powerful organisational role. The deadline for filing nominations ended at 3 pm on Saturday, with only Chaudhary submitting his papers.

Uttar Pradesh minister Swatantra Dev Singh confirmed the development, saying the nomination is currently under scrutiny and the formal announcement will be made on December 14 by BJP’s central election officer and Union Minister Piyush Goyal.

A Trusted Organisational Face

At 66, Pankaj Chaudhary is a seasoned politician and a seven-time Lok Sabha MP from Maharajganj, making him one of the most experienced leaders in the party’s Uttar Pradesh unit. A senior OBC Kurmi leader, Chaudhary is widely regarded as a trusted confidant of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Currently serving as Minister of State for Finance, Chaudhary has played a key role in the BJP’s outreach to backward communities—an important electoral bloc in the state.

Grassroots Beginnings

Chaudhary’s political journey began at the local level. He entered public life as a Municipal Corporation member in Gorakhpur (1989–91) and later served as Deputy Mayor, building his organisational credentials well before entering Parliament.

His family also has a strong political footprint in eastern Uttar Pradesh. His mother, Ujjwal Chaudhary, has served as the Maharajganj District Panchayat President.

Why His Elevation Matters

The choice of Chaudhary reflects the BJP’s focus on cadre-based leadership, experience and caste balance ahead of crucial political battles in Uttar Pradesh. The party traditionally selects its state president through consensus, and Chaudhary being the sole nominee signals broad acceptance within the organisation.

Other names that were earlier in circulation for the post included B L Verma, Ram Shankar Katheria, Dharampal Singh and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, but none entered the fray.

What’s Next

The official declaration of the next UP BJP chief is expected on December 14 around 1 pm. If confirmed, Chaudhary will take charge at a critical juncture as the party gears up for upcoming elections and organisational restructuring in India’s most politically significant state.

BJP leaders have reiterated that the selection underscores the party’s internal democracy, maintaining that leadership positions are earned through organisational work rather than lineage.