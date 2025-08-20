Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesOver 40 Voter ID Cards Found Near Minister Khatik’s Tikamgarh Residence

Over 40 Voter ID Cards Found Near Minister Khatik’s Tikamgarh Residence

More than 40 voter ID cards, some burnt, found near Union Minister Virendra Kumar Khatik’s Tikamgarh residence; officials probe possible misuse and trace card origins.

By : IANS | Updated at : 20 Aug 2025 03:41 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Tikamgarh (Madhya Pradesh), Aug 20 (IANS) A controversy has erupted after more than 40 voter identity cards were found abandoned near the official residence of Union Minister Virendra Kumar Khatik in Tikamgarh district of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday.

According to information, the voter ID cards were recovered from the garbage lying near the Union Minister's residence located in Civil Lines area in Tikamgarh district.

Several of the cards were found to be charred, indicating a possible attempt to destroy them.

Who exactly noticed the voter ID cards lying at a garbage site near the Union Minister's residence is yet to be ascertained as the investigation is underway.

Sources told IANS that the Minister's representative Vivek Chaturvedi had informed the district administration about the finding.

Chaturvedi also urged authorities to scrutinise whether the voter IDs had been misused in government health schemes.

Upon receiving information, a team of the district administration reached the spot and the voter ID cards were seized.

Officials said that many of the voter ID cards recovered from the garbage were either damaged or burnt.

Officials also said that they are probing the possible misuse of these voter ID cards.

Following the complaint, Collector Vivek Shrotriya ordered a comprehensive probe into how the cards surfaced near the minister’s bungalow.

Tehsildar Satyendra Singh Gurjar talking to media persons said, "Recovered voter ID cards would be submitted to the Election Commission's office and further investigation would be initiated accordingly."

Gurjar further stated that the finding of the cards in such a condition raises serious concerns over their potential fraudulent use.

Investigators are now working to trace the origins of the voter IDs, verify the identities linked to them and determine whether they were employed in any illegal activity.

Notably, senior BJP leader Virendra Kumar Khatik, who is a Lok Sabha MP from Tikamgarh, is serving as Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment. He was in New Delhi as the Monsoon Session of Parliament is underway, sources told IANS.

 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 20 Aug 2025 03:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
Election Commission BJP Minister Tikamgarh Madhya Pradesh Voter ID Cards Virendra Kumar Khatik Abandoned Voter IDs Voter ID Misuse Social Justice Ministry Fraudulent Activity
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Bill To Remove PM, CMs Introduced In Lok Sabha Amid Opposition's Protests
Bill To Remove PM, CMs Introduced In Lok Sabha Amid Opposition's Protests
Gaming
Good Games In, Money Games Out: Govt Tables Online Gaming Bill 2025 To Promote Esports & Ban Betting
Good Games In, Money Games Out: Govt Tables Online Gaming Bill 2025
Cities
Attacker Held CM Rekha Gupta's Hand & Pulled Her During Jan Sunvai: Delhi BJP
Attacker Held CM Rekha Gupta's Hand & Pulled Her During Jan Sunvai: Delhi BJP
World
Donald Trump Imposed 'Sanctions' On India To End Russia-Ukraine War: US
Donald Trump Imposed 'Sanctions' On India To End Russia-Ukraine War: US
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Yamuna River In Delhi Still Above Warning Mark At 204.76 Metres Despite Decline
Breaking: Uddhav And Raj Thackeray Suffer Major Setback Ahead Of Bmc Polls, Lose Best Election
Breaking: Two Earthquakes Strike Himachal’s Chamba District Within An Hour, Tremors Also In Pakistan
Breaking: Mumbai Monorail Stalls Amid Heavy Rains, Passengers Trapped For 4 Hours, Several Fall Ill
Breaking: Major Accident Averted At Gorakhpur Airport As Spicejet Pilot Applies Emergency Brakes
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
India Isn't Killing The Dollar — It's Building A Shield | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget