Cities'Operation Clean Sweep': Delhi Police Removes 130 Undocumented Foreigners

By : PTI | Updated at : 08 Dec 2025 04:50 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi, Dec 8 (PTI) The Delhi Police has sent 130 foreign nationals to a detention centre for deportation following the month-long 'Operation Clean Sweep’ -- a crackdown on illegal migrants and drug traffickers -- in Dwarka district, an official said on Monday.

The deported persons include citizens of Nigeria (87), Ivory Coast (11), Cameroon (10), Ghana (10), Senegal (4), Liberia (3), Sierra Leone (2), Uganda (2) and Guinea (1), he said.

Many of them were allegedly overstaying without visas or residing illegally in rented accommodations across the district, police said, adding that the operation was conducted across all police stations in Dwarka.

Areas with reported clusters of illegally residing foreign nationals were mapped, and verification drives were carried out simultaneously.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said the district police had been receiving complaints about foreign nationals overstaying and landlords renting out properties without mandatory police verification.

Over 25 such house owners have been identified and cases have been registered against them under appropriate provisions of law, he said.

During the month-long drive, 26 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and 14 cases under the Foreigners Act were registered, police said.

They were produced before the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), which ordered their deportation, they added. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 08 Dec 2025 04:50 PM (IST)
Delhi POlice DELHI Operation Clean Sweep Undocumented Foreigners
