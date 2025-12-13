Internet Ban Extended In Odisha's Malkangiri After Violence, Prohibitory Order Lifted

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesInternet Ban Extended In Odisha's Malkangiri After Violence, Prohibitory Order Lifted

The violence, stemming from a tribal woman's murder and a land dispute, caused Rs 4 crore in damage.

By : PTI | Updated at : 13 Dec 2025 11:23 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Malkangiri (Odisha), Dec 13 (PTI) Odisha's Malkangiri district administration on Saturday withdrew the prohibitory orders imposed in two villages following a violent clash but extended the suspension of internet services across the district till Monday noon, a senior official said.

District Collector Somesh Kumar Upadhyay and SP Vinodh Patil H, addressing a joint press conference, said the prohibitory order imposed under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) within a 10-km radius of MV-26 village on December 7 had been lifted.

However, internet services will remain suspended for another 36 hours till Monday noon, they said, adding that the decision was taken after assessing the ground situation.

The restrictions were imposed following violent clashes on December 7 and 8 at MV-26 village after the recovery of a headless body of a 51-year-old tribal woman belonging to the Koya tribe from the banks of the Poteru river on December 4. Her head was found six days later.

Angry tribal people of neighbouring Rakhelguda went berserk and damaged houses of Bengali settlers at MV-26 village.

"Preliminary estimates suggest that the violence caused damage worth around Rs 4 crore," the collector said, adding that the administration has been providing cooked food, clothing and tarpaulin sheets, and facilitating restoration of water and electricity supply for residents who have returned.

The collector and the SP said six persons have been arrested so far in connection with the murder and the violence. They added that discussions have been held with tribal leaders and Bengali settlers to restore peace, and the land dispute believed to be at the root of the incident would be resolved soon.

The collector said the family of the deceased tribal woman has already been given Rs 30,000, while the government has been requested to provide another Rs 4 lakh from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

Meanwhile, revenue divisional commissioner (RDC), southern division, Sangram Keshari Mohapatra held talks with the tribal community. He said 240 families have been affected due to the clash.

South Western DIG Kanwar Vishal Singh is present in the village and is keeping a close watch on the situation. BSF, CRPF, RAF and local police are on alert in the village.

Meanwhile, the ministerial team headed by deputy chief minister KV Singh Deo has submitted a report to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday after undertaking a visit to the affected village.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 13 Dec 2025 11:23 PM (IST)
Odisha News
