Man Arrested In Puri For Parading Wife In Public Amid Adultery Allegations

Bhubaneswar, Sep 11 (PTI) Odisha Police has arrested two persons, including a 43-year-old college lecturer, on charges of parading his 37-year-old estranged wife along with her male associate on a road suspecting them having an extramarital relationship, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place at Nimapada town on Tuesday night when the accused lecturer along with his friend barged into the residence of his estranged wife, who was living separately for the past few years, and allegedly assaulted her, police added.

The lecturer alleged that his wife was in a relationship with another man for which he assaulted her.

However, both the wife and her male companion rejected the allegation, police said.

A video showing the incident — in which the lecturer and his friend are seen assaulting the woman and her companion and parading them — has gone viral on social media.

However, PTI could not independently verified the authenticity of the video.

"We have arrested the lecturer and his associate on charges of outraging modesty of a woman, physically assaulting her, publicly humiliating them by making them parade on the streets," Bamadev Swain, the inspector-in-charge of Nimapada police station, told PTI over phone.

The victim woman, who has a 14-year-old son, was was staying separately in a rented accommodation at Nimapada town, police said. PTI AAM AAM MNB

