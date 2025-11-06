Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Odisha Govt Engineer Arrested For Sexually Abusing 9 Boys At School Hostel

An engineer was arrested in Odisha for allegedly sexually assaulting nine minor boys. He called the hostel students one by one to an under-construction building, and assaulted them under the pretense of questioning them.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 06 Nov 2025 12:36 PM (IST)
A shocking case has come to the fore from Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, where a block assistant engineer, Prashant Senapati, has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing nine minor boys at a school hostel. The incident unfolded earlier this week in Harishchandrapur village.

According to authorities, Senapati visited Bhanjabhumi Sanskrit Vidyalaya around 9 AM to inspect construction work on the school premises. During his visit, he called the hostel students one by one to an under-construction building, using the pretense of questioning them, India Today reported.

Later that same day, between 7 and 8 PM, Senapati is said to have returned and taken the same group of boys to an unfinished toilet block. There, he allegedly touched the minors inappropriately and threatened them, warning the children to remain silent about the abuse.

Victims Report Engineer To School

The ordeal came to light the following morning when all nine boys confided in their headmistress, Sebati Mohanta. Thereafter, Mohanta acted swiftly, and immediately filed an FIR, urging authorities to “demand strict action” against the accused.

“He came to the hostel during the day and asked the boys a few questions. But in the evening, he called them to a dark place and misbehaved with them. We have filed a complaint and demand strict action,” Mohanta stated.

Following the complaint, police detained Senapati for questioning and proceeded with his arrest. A local court later refused his bail application, and he has been placed in judicial custody as the investigation continues.

Published at : 06 Nov 2025 12:36 PM (IST)
Read more
