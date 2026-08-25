Nridhya Marks Three Years With ‘Padmini: A Celebration Of Femininity’ At Kamani Auditorium

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Nridhya studio celebrated third anniversary, explored femininity through Kathak.

Performances showcased feminine energy, artistic awakening, Draupadi's courage.

Kathak production re-examined Draupadi, challenging power, influencing history.

Nridhya, the dance studio founded by Kathak artist Lawanya Gupta, celebrated its third anniversary with Padmini: A Celebration of Femininity at Kamani Auditorium, New Delhi, on June 16, 2026. Conceived as a space devoted to sadhna and the pursuit of Indian classical dance, Nridhya used its anniversary production to explore womanhood, femininity, artistic growth and resilience through Kathak.

Inspired by Raja Ravi Varma’s celebrated painting Padmini and the symbolism of the lotus, Gupta's curatorial vision brought together art, mythology and women's lived experiences. The production reflected on the strength and grace of women while also tracing the evolving identity of an artist and the transformative potential of classical dance.

The evening brought together three productions — Sri – Four Petals, One Essence, Unmeṣa – When the Lotus Unfolds and Yagyaseni – Draupadi Revisited — creating an artistic progression from the many expressions of feminine energy to the awakening of young dancers and, finally, the courage of a woman who challenged power.

‘Sri’ Explores The Wholeness Of Feminine Energy

The evening opened with Sri – Four Petals, One Essence, a philosophical interpretation of the ancient archetypes of Chitrini, Hastini, Padmini and Shankhini. Rather than treating them as separate categories of womanhood, the production imagined them as four petals of one flower, each representing a distinct expression of the divine feminine.

Choreographed by Pandit Jai Kishan Maharaj ji, Lawanya Gupta's guru, the performance portrayed the artist, nurturer, seeker of grace and fearless protector as energies that can coexist within a woman. The piece suggested that feminine strength does not depend on choosing a single identity, but on embracing the fullness of these seemingly different qualities.

Young Dancers Find Their Rhythm In ‘Unmeṣa’

The production then moved from philosophical reflection to the excitement of artistic beginnings with Unmeṣa – When the Lotus Unfolds, performed by Nridhya's young disciples.

Drawing from the Sanskrit concept of first awakening, the piece explored the gradual development of a dancer through patience, discipline and devotion. Choreographed within the framework of Teentaal, it moved through Vilambit, Madhya and Drut Laya, introducing the young performers to the rhythmic and aesthetic foundations of Kathak.

Their performance captured the enthusiasm and sincerity that accompany the early stages of an artistic journey, echoing the imagery of a lotus slowly unfolding.

‘Yagyaseni’ Revisits Draupadi Through Kathak

The evening culminated with Yagyaseni – Draupadi Revisited, a powerful re-examination of one of the Mahabharata's most compelling women. Presented in the Lucknow Gharana idiom, the production looked beyond Draupadi as an epic character to portray her as a symbol of courage, dignity, resistance and feminine strength.

Structured around five defining phases of her life, the choreography followed Krishnaa's journey from her birth in the sacrificial fire to becoming a voice that challenged established power and influenced the course of history.

The production also invited audiences to reconsider the place women have been allowed to occupy in historical narratives and in contemporary society, giving the ancient story a contemporary resonance without moving away from the classical language of Kathak.

Live Music Completes The Anniversary Production

The performances were accompanied by a live musical ensemble featuring Vijay ji on nagma, Utpal ji on tabla, Sudhanshu ji on flute, Lawanya ji on sitar and Tarang Garg on padhant.

Their live accompaniment created an immersive musical landscape for the choreography, allowing rhythm, melody and spoken recitation to interact with the dancers throughout the evening.

Together, the three productions formed a cohesive artistic journey — moving from the multiple manifestations of feminine energy to the first awakening of young artists and ultimately to the enduring courage of a woman who refused to be silenced.

Nridhya's third-anniversary production reaffirmed Kathak's ability to bring philosophy, tradition and contemporary reflection into a shared artistic experience, while offering a layered exploration of femininity through movement, music and storytelling.