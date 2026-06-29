NRI Man Booked For Bigamy, Rape, Dowry And Attempted Murder In Moradabad

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom NRI Gagandeep Singh booked for concealing previous marriage.

Accused allegedly raped wife, took two crore dowry.

Husband, family attempted father-in-law's murder over dowry.

Moradabad: An NRI man has been booked here for allegedly concealing his first marriage and entering wedlock with another woman, with police also registering charges of dowry harassment, rape, attempt to murder and other offences, officials said on Monday.

According to police, the victim's father has alleged that the accused, Gagandeep Singh of Rampur district, was already married to a woman in Canada when he wedded his daughter in April 2022.

The complaint also stated that the accused accepted a dowry worth around Rs 2 crore, raped the woman on the wedding night after she refused to have physical relations upon learning of his first marriage, and later opened fire when the family demanded the return of the money.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Kunwar Akash Singh said a case has been registered on the complaint of the woman's father, a resident of a village in the Mundha Pande police station area.

The complainant alleged that at the time of the bride's departure after the wedding, she learnt from some women that her husband was already married and that his first wife was living in Canada. When confronted, Gagandeep allegedly admitted that he had contracted the second marriage to facilitate his stay in Canada.

The FIR alleged that when the woman refused to establish physical relations with her husband after learning about the first marriage, he allegedly raped her. The complaint further stated that continuous harassment affected her mental health, and she is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The complainant also alleged that the accused's family refused to return the dowry amount, which they had taken before the marriage, claiming it had been invested in business.

According to the FIR, on the night of June 25 this year, the complainant was allegedly called to a roadside eatery in Sahariya village on the pretext of returning the money.

He alleged that Gagandeep, his father Ranjit Singh, Sonu alias Langda and two unidentified persons arrived there armed with weapons and opened fire with the intention of killing him.

He escaped by taking cover behind a wall of the eatery, while the accused fled in a car.

Police said they have registered a case against Gagandeep, his parents, Sonu alias Langda and two unidentified persons under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita relating to criminal intimidation, attempt to murder, criminal breach of trust, marrying again during the subsistence of a previous marriage without divorce, and cruelty by husband or his relatives.

The matter is under investigation, police said.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)