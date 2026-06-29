Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsCitiesNRI Man Booked For Bigamy, Rape, Dowry And Attempted Murder In Moradabad

NRI Man Booked For Bigamy, Rape, Dowry And Attempted Murder In Moradabad

UP Police has registered a case against Gagandeep Singh, an NRI from Rampur district living in Canada, for rape, dowry harassment, attempt to murder, breach of trust, bigamy and cruelty.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 29 Jun 2026 12:54 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • NRI Gagandeep Singh booked for concealing previous marriage.
  • Accused allegedly raped wife, took two crore dowry.
  • Husband, family attempted father-in-law's murder over dowry.

Moradabad: An NRI man has been booked here for allegedly concealing his first marriage and entering wedlock with another woman, with police also registering charges of dowry harassment, rape, attempt to murder and other offences, officials said on Monday.

According to police, the victim's father has alleged that the accused, Gagandeep Singh of Rampur district, was already married to a woman in Canada when he wedded his daughter in April 2022.

The complaint also stated that the accused accepted a dowry worth around Rs 2 crore, raped the woman on the wedding night after she refused to have physical relations upon learning of his first marriage, and later opened fire when the family demanded the return of the money.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Kunwar Akash Singh said a case has been registered on the complaint of the woman's father, a resident of a village in the Mundha Pande police station area.

The complainant alleged that at the time of the bride's departure after the wedding, she learnt from some women that her husband was already married and that his first wife was living in Canada. When confronted, Gagandeep allegedly admitted that he had contracted the second marriage to facilitate his stay in Canada.

The FIR alleged that when the woman refused to establish physical relations with her husband after learning about the first marriage, he allegedly raped her. The complaint further stated that continuous harassment affected her mental health, and she is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The complainant also alleged that the accused's family refused to return the dowry amount, which they had taken before the marriage, claiming it had been invested in business.

According to the FIR, on the night of June 25 this year, the complainant was allegedly called to a roadside eatery in Sahariya village on the pretext of returning the money.

He alleged that Gagandeep, his father Ranjit Singh, Sonu alias Langda and two unidentified persons arrived there armed with weapons and opened fire with the intention of killing him.

He escaped by taking cover behind a wall of the eatery, while the accused fled in a car.

Police said they have registered a case against Gagandeep, his parents, Sonu alias Langda and two unidentified persons under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita relating to criminal intimidation, attempt to murder, criminal breach of trust, marrying again during the subsistence of a previous marriage without divorce, and cruelty by husband or his relatives.

The matter is under investigation, police said. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

Breaking News: Sikh MLAs Appear Before Akal Takht Over Sacrilege Law

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the primary accusation against the NRI man?

The NRI man, Gagandeep Singh, is accused of concealing his first marriage and marrying another woman. He also faces charges of dowry harassment, rape, and attempted murder.

How did the woman learn about her husband's first marriage?

The woman learned about her husband's first marriage from some women at the time of her departure after the wedding. His first wife was reportedly living in Canada.

Why did Gagandeep Singh allegedly contract a second marriage?

Gagandeep Singh allegedly admitted that he contracted the second marriage to facilitate his stay in Canada.

Published at : 29 Jun 2026 12:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
Moradabad Uttar Pradesh Dowry Harassment UP Police Rampur News Attempted Murder CRime News
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
NRI Man Booked For Bigamy, Rape, Dowry And Attempted Murder In Moradabad
NRI Man Booked For Bigamy, Rape, Dowry And Attempted Murder In Moradabad
Cities
Pune Court Sentences 65-Year-Old To Death For 3-Year-Old Girl’s Rape And Murder
Pune Court Sentences 65-Year-Old To Death For 3-Year-Old Girl’s Rape And Murder
Cities
Doctor Poisons Ailing Wife On Pretext Of Giving Her Medicine In Haridwar
Doctor Poisons Ailing Wife On Pretext Of Giving Her Medicine In Haridwar
Cities
Ram Temple Donation Case: Champat Rai's Statement Recorded; More Trust Officials May Be Examined
After Resigning, Champat Rai Gives Statement To Police In Ram Temple Donation Theft Case
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Sikh MLAs Appear Before Akal Takht Over Sacrilege Law
Breaking News: Supreme Court Declines Urgent Hearing in Ram Mandir Donation Theft Case
Big Breaking: AC Blast Triggers Massive Fire in Noida Society
Mumbai Crime: AI Angle Emerges in Mumbai Muharram Poison Capsule Case
Ram Temple Donation Theft: Champat Rai Bansal's Statement Recorded in Ram Temple Donation Theft Probe
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget