Not Broken Any Rule: Renuka Chowdhury On Bringing Dog To Parliament

HomeCitiesNot Broken Any Rule: Renuka Chowdhury On Bringing Dog To Parliament

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 03 Dec 2025 01:20 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The controversy surrounding Congress MP and former Union Minister Renuka Chowdhury bringing her pet dog into the Parliament complex continues to escalate. While BJP leaders have demanded action against her, Chowdhury remains firm, insisting she has violated no rules.

Responding to the criticism, Renuka Chowdhury said she is unbothered by the possibility of action against her.

“If they want to bring a privilege motion against me, they can. It doesn’t matter to me. Former Prime Minister Vajpayee once came to Parliament in a bullock cart. In Hinduism, dogs hold significant importance. I have not broken any rule, and it makes no difference to me,” she said.

Rahul Gandhi’s Sarcastic Remark

As the controversy grew, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi was asked about the incident by the media. Responding with sarcasm, he said:

“I think the dog is the main topic today. What did the poor dog do? Are dogs not allowed here? Pets are allowed inside.”

He added that perhaps pets are generally not permitted inside Parliament and ended with a jibe:

“I think this is what India is discussing these days.”

Renuka Chowdhury Controversy

The incident took place on Monday, the first day of the Winter Session of Parliament. Renuka Chowdhury arrived at the Parliament complex accompanied by her pet dog, creating a buzz and immediately triggering political debate and criticism.

Published at : 03 Dec 2025 01:20 PM (IST)
