Two Galgotias University Students Killed In High-Speed Crash On Yamuna Expressway

Greater Noida News: A tragic road accident on the Yamuna Expressway service road in Greater Noida claimed the lives of two engineering students from Galgotias University early Sunday morning, while another was seriously injured.

According to police, around 5 am, three students were travelling towards Noida on a single motorcycle when the speeding bike went out of control and rammed into a divider near the university.

The deceased were identified as Aryan and Jikrullah, both residents of Bihar. Their third companion sustained injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police from the Dankaur police station arrived at the scene, took the bodies into custody, and sent them for post-mortem examination.

The incident has cast a shadow of grief on the Galgotias University campus, as authorities investigate the cause of the crash.





