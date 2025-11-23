Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesTwo Galgotias University Students Killed In High-Speed Crash On Yamuna Expressway

Two Galgotias University Students Killed In High-Speed Crash On Yamuna Expressway

According to police, around 5 am, three students were travelling towards Noida on a single motorcycle when the speeding bike went out of control.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 23 Nov 2025 10:46 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Greater Noida News: A tragic road accident on the Yamuna Expressway service road in Greater Noida claimed the lives of two engineering students from Galgotias University early Sunday morning, while another was seriously injured.

According to police, around 5 am, three students were travelling towards Noida on a single motorcycle when the speeding bike went out of control and rammed into a divider near the university.

The deceased were identified as Aryan and Jikrullah, both residents of Bihar. Their third companion sustained injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police from the Dankaur police station arrived at the scene, took the bodies into custody, and sent them for post-mortem examination.

The incident has cast a shadow of grief on the Galgotias University campus, as authorities investigate the cause of the crash.



Published at : 23 Nov 2025 10:46 AM (IST)
Tags :
Yamuna Expressway Noida Accident Galgotias University Greater Noida Accident
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
20 Kg Explosives Found Near School In Uttarakhand's Almora
20 Kg Explosives Found Near School In Uttarakhand's Almora
India
Modi Pushes New Global Initiatives At G20 Summit; Shares Laughter With Meloni, Hugs Lula
Modi Pushes New Global Initiatives At G20 Summit; Shares Laughter With Meloni, Hugs Lula
World
Trump To Zelenskyy: ‘Fight Your Little Heart Out’ As Deadline Looms On Ukraine Peace Plan
Trump To Zelenskyy: ‘Fight Your Little Heart Out’ As Deadline Looms On Ukraine Peace Plan
India
‘I Saw It On YouTube’: How Father Discovered IAF Pilot Son Death In Dubai Airshow Crash
‘I Saw It On YouTube’: How Father Discovered IAF Pilot Son Death In Dubai Airshow Crash
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Car Blast: University Guard Reveals About Dr. Umar's Secret Explosive Experiments
Delhi Car Blast: Security Forces Conducted Search Operation In Samba After Pakistani Drones Spotted
Delhi Car Blast: Mufti Irfan Admits Kashmir Terror Outfit Plan, AK-47 visits revealed
Delhi Car Blast: Contradictory Statements of Al-Falah University staff deepen Delhi Blast Suspicion
Tejas Crash: IAF Namansh Syal Dies as Tejas Aircraft Bursts Into Flames at Dubai Air Show
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live News
ABP Live News
OPINION | COP30: Who Is The Enemy Of Real Progress?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget