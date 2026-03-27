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HomeCitiesBig Route Diversions On March 28 Ahead Of Noida Airport Launch: Check Full Traffic Plan Here

Big Route Diversions On March 28 Ahead Of Noida Airport Launch: Check Full Traffic Plan Here

The advisory will remain in force from 7 am to 11 pm on Saturday, with provisions to ensure uninterrupted movement of emergency services such as ambulances and fire brigades.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 27 Mar 2026 07:29 PM (IST)
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The Gautam Buddh Nagar Traffic Police has issued a detailed advisory ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit for the inauguration of Noida International Airport on March 28, outlining designated entry routes, parking zones and diversions.

The advisory will remain in force from 7 am to 11 pm on Saturday, with provisions to ensure uninterrupted movement of emergency services such as ambulances and fire brigades.

Route Diversions And Parking Arrangements

Vehicles from Meerut and Ghaziabad will be routed via the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, exiting at Sirsa Toll, with parking at P-07 and P-06 respectively.

Traffic from Mathura and Aligarh will exit at Jewar Cut and proceed via Sabauta Underpass and Kishorpur Gate, with parking in P-05, P-09 and P-11.

Commuters from Hapur and Bulandshahr will be diverted through the Jewar–Khurja road, entering via Parohi Gate, with parking in P-13 and P-14.

Separate Access For Dignitaries, Media And Officials

Dignitaries will use a dedicated Yamuna Expressway interchange and park in P-01, P-02 and P-03.

Media personnel will enter via Kishorpur Gate and park in P-08, while officials and staff will also use the same entry, with parking in P-10. Official buses will be routed through Dayanantpur to P-15.

Access For Local And Other Commuters

Vehicles from Noida and Greater Noida will be diverted through designated routes before entering via a temporary gate near Ranehra Police Post, with parking at P-07.

Traffic from Greater Noida West will pass through Pari Chowk, while vehicles from Dankaur will use service roads and canal routes.

Two-wheelers and light motor vehicles will enter via Kishorpur Gate and park at P-04, while vehicles from Jewar town will use the same gate with parking at P-12.

Commercial vehicles on the Jewar–Tappal route will be diverted towards Tappal, and those from Khurja will be halted and redirected.

PM Modi’s Schedule

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, PM Modi will first take a walkthrough of the terminal building before inaugurating Phase I of the airport around noon and addressing a public gathering.

Key Features Of Noida International Airport

The airport, developed at an estimated cost of ₹11,200 crore under a PPP model, will initially handle 12 million passengers annually, scalable to 70 million.

It features a 3,900-metre runway, advanced navigation systems including ILS, and modern airfield lighting for round-the-clock operations.

The facility includes a multi-modal cargo hub with capacity of over 2.5 lakh metric tonnes annually, expandable to around 18 lakh metric tonnes, along with a 40-acre MRO facility.

Designed as a sustainable project, the airport aims for net-zero emissions and incorporates architectural elements inspired by traditional ghats and havelis.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What are the traffic diversions for PM Modi's airport inauguration visit on March 28th?

Traffic diversions are in place from 7 am to 11 pm. Different routes are designated for vehicles from Meerut, Ghaziabad, Mathura, Aligarh, Hapur, and Bulandshahr to manage access.

Where will dignitaries, media, and officials park for the event?

Dignitaries will park in P-01, P-02, and P-03. Media will use Kishorpur Gate for parking at P-08, while officials and staff will park at P-10.

What is the initial passenger handling capacity of Noida International Airport?

The airport is designed to handle 12 million passengers annually in its initial phase. This capacity can be scaled up to 70 million passengers.

What are some of the key features of the new Noida International Airport?

Key features include a 3,900-meter runway, advanced navigation systems, a multi-modal cargo hub, and an MRO facility. It's also designed for net-zero emissions.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 27 Mar 2026 07:29 PM (IST)
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Jewar Airport Route Diversions On March 28 Noida Airport Launch Check Full Traffic Plan Here
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