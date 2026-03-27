Big Route Diversions On March 28 Ahead Of Noida Airport Launch: Check Full Traffic Plan Here

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The Gautam Buddh Nagar Traffic Police has issued a detailed advisory ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit for the inauguration of Noida International Airport on March 28, outlining designated entry routes, parking zones and diversions.

The advisory will remain in force from 7 am to 11 pm on Saturday, with provisions to ensure uninterrupted movement of emergency services such as ambulances and fire brigades.

Route Diversions And Parking Arrangements

Vehicles from Meerut and Ghaziabad will be routed via the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, exiting at Sirsa Toll, with parking at P-07 and P-06 respectively.

Traffic from Mathura and Aligarh will exit at Jewar Cut and proceed via Sabauta Underpass and Kishorpur Gate, with parking in P-05, P-09 and P-11.

Commuters from Hapur and Bulandshahr will be diverted through the Jewar–Khurja road, entering via Parohi Gate, with parking in P-13 and P-14.

Separate Access For Dignitaries, Media And Officials

Dignitaries will use a dedicated Yamuna Expressway interchange and park in P-01, P-02 and P-03.

Media personnel will enter via Kishorpur Gate and park in P-08, while officials and staff will also use the same entry, with parking in P-10. Official buses will be routed through Dayanantpur to P-15.

Access For Local And Other Commuters

Vehicles from Noida and Greater Noida will be diverted through designated routes before entering via a temporary gate near Ranehra Police Post, with parking at P-07.

Traffic from Greater Noida West will pass through Pari Chowk, while vehicles from Dankaur will use service roads and canal routes.

Two-wheelers and light motor vehicles will enter via Kishorpur Gate and park at P-04, while vehicles from Jewar town will use the same gate with parking at P-12.

Commercial vehicles on the Jewar–Tappal route will be diverted towards Tappal, and those from Khurja will be halted and redirected.

PM Modi’s Schedule

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, PM Modi will first take a walkthrough of the terminal building before inaugurating Phase I of the airport around noon and addressing a public gathering.

Key Features Of Noida International Airport

The airport, developed at an estimated cost of ₹11,200 crore under a PPP model, will initially handle 12 million passengers annually, scalable to 70 million.

It features a 3,900-metre runway, advanced navigation systems including ILS, and modern airfield lighting for round-the-clock operations.

The facility includes a multi-modal cargo hub with capacity of over 2.5 lakh metric tonnes annually, expandable to around 18 lakh metric tonnes, along with a 40-acre MRO facility.

Designed as a sustainable project, the airport aims for net-zero emissions and incorporates architectural elements inspired by traditional ghats and havelis.