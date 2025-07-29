Noida, Ghaziabad DMs Transferred In Major Bureaucratic Reshuffle

The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday transferred 23 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers, including the district magistrates (DMs) of Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida), Ghaziabad, and Prayagraj, in a major administrative reshuffle.

Medha Roopam Takes Over As Noida DM

Medha Roopam, a 2014-batch IAS officer and a former competitive shooter, has been appointed as the new DM of Gautam Buddha Nagar, replacing Manish Kumar Verma. Known to be a trusted officer of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Roopam's appointment is seen as significant for the strategically important Noida district.

Also Read: 'Bharat Ka Rehne Waala Hoon...': Manish Tewari's Cryptic Post Amid Op Sindoor Debate

Manish Kumar Verma, a 2011-batch officer, will now serve as the DM of Prayagraj. His earlier stints include roles as Additional CEO of Noida Authority and Chief Development Officer in Mathura and Pratapgarh.

Prayagraj DM Shifted To Ghaziabad

Ravindra Kumar Mandar, who was serving as DM of Prayagraj, has been posted as the new DM of Ghaziabad. A 2012-batch officer, Mandar has earlier served as DM in Jaunpur and is credited for overseeing key events including the Prayagraj Kumbh Mela.

Ghaziabad’s outgoing DM, Deepak Kumar Meena, will now head Gorakhpur district, the Chief Minister’s home constituency. A 2011-batch IAS officer and IIT Kharagpur alumnus, Meena is known for his handling of the 2025 Kanwar Yatra and leading a high-profile probe into the Prateek Grand City sewage flooding incident.

Also Read: 'Can't Forget That Scene': Amit Shah On Meeting Lt Narwal's Widow Himanshi After Pahalgam Attack

Krishna Karunesh, the outgoing DM of Gorakhpur, has been appointed as Additional CEO of the Noida Authority. During his Gorakhpur tenure, Karunesh facilitated a key MoU to expand the city’s airport, aiming to raise passenger capacity tenfold and boost daily flight operations.

Also Read: Why Is Rahul Gandhi Trending On X?