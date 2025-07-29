Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
'Bharat Ka Rehne Waala Hoon...': Manish Tewari's Cryptic Post Amid Op Sindoor Debate

'Bharat Ka Rehne Waala Hoon...': Manish Tewari's Cryptic Post Amid Op Sindoor Debate

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 29 Jul 2025 10:48 AM (IST)

As the Congress steps up its attack on the Narendra Modi government during the ongoing Operation Sindoor debate in Parliament, internal rifts have begun to overshadow its messaging. The exclusion of senior leaders Shashi Tharoor and Manish Tewari from the list of speakers has stirred speculation and handed the BJP fresh political ammunition.

On Tuesday, Congress MP Manish Tewari posted a cryptic message on X, sharing a screenshot of a news article questioning the party's speaker list and captioning it with a patriotic verse from the film 'Purab Aur Pachhim'. "Hai preet jahaan ki reet sada...Bharat ka rehne waala hoon, Bharat ki baat sunata hoon. Jai Hind.” The post is being seen as a subtle expression of discontent.

Tharoor’s ‘Vow of Silence’ Adds to Buzz

Shashi Tharoor, known for his oratory and diplomatic background, was also missing from the list. When asked about it outside Parliament, he simply said, “maunvrat” (a vow of silence). Sources indicated that Tharoor declined to speak during the debate after he was asked to strictly follow the party line, something he reportedly refused to do.

The tension follows weeks of unease between Tharoor and the Congress leadership, especially after his nationalistic remarks post the Pahalgam terror attack and India’s counterstrike under Operation Sindoor. Tharoor had publicly said his "first loyalty" is to the nation, not to any political party.

BJP Seizes Opportunity

Sensing internal discord, BJP leader Baijayant Jay Panda took a jab at the Congress, stating, “There are several leaders in your party who can speak well... My friend Shashi Tharoor Ji is not allowed to speak by his party.”

The Congress leadership has not responded officially to the controversy.

Published at : 29 Jul 2025 10:48 AM (IST)
Manish Tiwari Shashi Tharoor Operation Sindoor
