Noida Dowry Death: Husband's Affair Under Police Lens In Nikki Case, Says Report

Fresh details have emerged in the Noida dowry death case of Nikki, who died after suffering severe burns, pointing to contradictions in statements and new evidence that police are now piecing together. According to sources, Nikki's husband, Vipin, was allegedly in an extramarital relationship, reported news website India Today.

His wife and sister-in-law had earlier caught him red-handed with the woman. In October last year, an FIR was lodged against Vipin after the woman he was involved with accused him of assault and exploitation. She alleged he had beaten her when Nikki discovered them together.

Day Of The Incident

On August 21, Nikki was rushed to Fortis Hospital with critical burn injuries. The medical-legal case initially recorded the cause as a cylinder blast. But when police examined the crime scene, they found no signs of a blast. Instead, they recovered a thinner bottle and a lighter, raising serious doubts about the initial claim.

Investigators are now set to record the statement of the Fortis doctor who noted the cylinder blast in the report. They will also collect hospital CCTV footage to confirm who brought Nikki to the hospital.

Witness Accounts

Kanchan, Nikki's sister and an eyewitness, told police that Vipin and his family had set Nikki on fire before fleeing the house. A neighbour named Devendra reportedly took the victim to the hospital.

However, the in-laws have contradicted this, insisting they themselves admitted Nikki. “If we had set her on fire, why would we take her to the hospital,” they told investigators.

Police have also verified a disturbing detail from Kanchan. She said that a viral video of Nikki's assault was from February 11. When officers checked her phone, they found the recording of Nikki in flames was made at 5:45 PM on August 21, suggesting she was set on fire just a minute earlier.

Using this timeline, police are now analysing CCTV footage, call records, and location data to track the movements of each family member during the crucial minutes of the crime.

Investigators are also examining several videos that have surfaced on social media. They noted that while Vipin's father's shop is equipped with CCTV cameras, a power outage at the time of the incident left no footage of what happened.