'Very Common': Noida Dowry Death Accused Says He Has 'No Remorse' — VIDEO

Noida dowry death main accused, Vipin Bhati said on Sunday that he feels “no remorse” over the incident, even as her family continues to demand justice.

Vipin, the main accused in the gruesome death of his wife Nikki Bhati over dowry demand, was shot in the leg during a police encounter on Sunday while allegedly trying to escape custody. Speaking from the hospital where he was admitted under police watch, He denied all responsibility, saying, “I have no remorse. I haven’t killed her. She died on her own.”

When asked about allegations of beating his wife, Vipin dismissed them, saying, “Husband and wife often have fights, it is very common.”

Family’s Accusations

Nikki’s family has strongly rejected Vipin’s claims, accusing him and his parents of torturing her for dowry and ultimately murdering her. On Monday, her relatives staged a protest outside Kasna Police Station, demanding strict action.

Her father alleged that Nikki was doused with kerosene by her mother-in-law before Vipin set her on fire. “They kept demanding dowry. They wanted a car. I married my daughter as per tradition, but their demands continued. Now they have got what they wanted — my daughter is dead,” he said, holding back tears.

He described his son-in-law as “a butcher, not a human being,” and revealed that Nikki had suffered domestic violence even in the past. “Once we brought her home because of the abuse. But because of societal pressure, they came and took her back, promising it would not happen again. It did not stop. This was the result,” he added.

Nikki suffered over 70 per cent burns in the attack and was rushed to Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi, where she was pronounced dead.