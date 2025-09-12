Noida Authority To Raze 406 Ageing Homes, Cracks Down On Illegal Constructions

The Noida Authority has announced plans to demolish 406 aging residential buildings in Sectors 27, 25, and 37 after an IIT survey flagged them as unsafe. Built nearly four decades ago, these structures have been deemed dilapidated and unfit for habitation.

Officials said residents have been issued notices to vacate the premises, while nearby offices in Sectors 19 and 20 will be relocated ahead of the demolition drive.

Push for Swift Action Against Encroachments

In a related move, the Authority has intensified its campaign against illegal constructions across the city. At a high-level review meeting on Monday, CEO Lokesh M directed teams to expedite the registration of pending FIRs against unauthorised developments.

Complaints already submitted to the police but awaiting formal registration will now be followed up directly by senior officials to avoid further delays. A consolidated database is also being prepared to track enforcement efforts — including notices issued, complaints filed, FIRs registered, and properties sealed — to ensure accountability at every stage.

“The aim is to monitor progress in real time and pinpoint areas where negligence or delays occur,” an official explained, adding that officers would face strict action if lapses are found.

Fresh Signage and Public Awareness

As part of its action plan, the Authority will replace worn-out signboards marking its jurisdiction. New signage will feature warnings against illegal construction, making it easier for residents to identify notified areas.

Special attention is being given to flood-prone zones along the Yamuna, where encroachments pose significant risks. For these stretches, the Authority has sought coordinated support from the district administration, irrigation department, and police to prevent fresh violations.

Field staff, including lekhpals, have been asked to work more closely with their respective circles to spot unauthorised structures early. The CEO warned that negligence in reporting or acting against such cases would invite strict disciplinary measures, with responsibility fixed at the individual level.

Recent Enforcement Highlights

Last month, 39 individuals and firms were served notices for raising illegal constructions on acquired land in Salarpur Khadar village, behind the local police outpost. Officials pasted notices directly on completed and under-construction buildings to halt further work.

Earlier in July, the Authority demolished unauthorised structures worth nearly ₹15 crore on farmland in Sorkha village, clearing around 4,000 square metres of encroached land. The demolition removed a boundary wall, gate, and room built despite repeated warnings.

Meanwhile, almost 150 residential and commercial properties across Noida have been marked with notices declaring them illegal. These too are expected to be razed as part of the ongoing campaign to protect government and notified land from encroachment and unplanned development.