Noida Airport A Launchpad For UP's Economic Growth, New Chapter Of Development: Yogi Adityanath

Noida/Lucknow, Mar 28 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said the newly inaugurated Noida International Airport at Jewar would act as a "launchpad" for the state's economic growth, boosting investment, trade and employment while giving Uttar Pradesh a new global identity.

Addressing a public gathering during the inauguration ceremony attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Adityanath congratulated him for taking the state's aviation sector to "new heights" through the project.

He said that despite global instability and rising fuel prices in many countries, India has managed to maintain stable petroleum prices and uninterrupted supply due to the Prime Minister's "visionary leadership" over the past decade.

Adityanath stated that the airport is part of a broader vision to transform India into a developed nation, noting that such infrastructure projects are driving growth across various sectors.

"This new airport will place Uttar Pradesh firmly on the global aviation map and represents a new chapter of development," he said.

Highlighting future expansion plans, he said the airport is currently starting operations with one runway and will soon have a second, while in the long term it is envisioned to have up to five runways, establishing itself as a major global aviation hub.

Taking a swipe at previous governments of Congress and the Samajwadi Party, he alleged that Uttar Pradesh had long suffered due to "policy paralysis and misgovernance", but had now emerged as a "breakthrough state" under the double-engine government over the past few years.

The chief minister noted that the foundation stone of the airport was laid by Modi on November 25, 2021, and the inauguration of its first phase within a few years reflects the pace of development. "When determination is strong and confidence is unwavering, no goal is unattainable. Jewar airport is a result of that resolve turning into reality," he said.

He said the airport's runway would not only boost the state's economy but also serve as a gateway to a brighter future, accelerating investment and creating large-scale employment opportunities.

Adityanath highlighted the airport's strategic connectivity through the Yamuna Expressway and its integration with major upcoming infrastructure projects, including the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, Eastern Peripheral Expressway, Ganga Expressway, Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) and the proposed Delhi-Varanasi high-speed rail corridor.

He said the project would generate employment for lakhs of youth, both directly and indirectly, while also attracting investment in sectors such as manufacturing and logistics.

Referring to recent developments, the chief minister said groundwork has already begun for a semiconductor manufacturing unit near the airport, along with plans for multiple industrial clusters, including apparel parks, medical device parks, toy parks, MSME parks and handicraft hubs.

He said data centre units are also being set up, and plans for a "fintech city" are underway, creating a favourable ecosystem for investors across the National Capital Region.

Adityanath added that the airport is being developed as a seamless, smart and sustainable aviation hub, with facilities such as cargo hubs, aviation fuel farms, in-flight kitchens, maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services.

The development of a dedicated multi-modal cargo hub would help Uttar Pradesh overcome the limitations of being landlocked and improve access to global markets, he said. "The inherent potential of Uttar Pradesh will now reach new heights with this airport and the ecosystem being developed around it," the chief minister added.

Adityanath also thanked the farmers of the Jewar region for their contribution to the project.

He said that while there were initial protests during the land acquisition process, continuous dialogue and timely compensation and rehabilitation helped bring farmers on board.

"As a result, around 13,000 acres of land were made available for the Noida International Airport with the support of local farmers. I express my heartfelt gratitude to them for their positive contribution and for working with public representatives to take forward this development initiative," he said.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)