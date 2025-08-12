In a decisive move on Monday, the Rajasthan High Court directed municipal authorities in Jaipur, Jodhpur, and Udaipur to launch a focused campaign aimed at removing stray dogs and other animals from public roads. The order comes amid growing alarm over safety risks posed by these animals, including fatal incidents caused by dog bites across the state.

A bench comprising Justices Kuldeep Mathur and Ravi Chirania underscored that municipal bodies must carry out this operation with utmost care, ensuring the animals face minimal harm during removal. At the same time, the Court gave authorities the power to take strict action—including filing criminal cases—against anyone obstructing the officials in the execution of their duties.

To foster better communication with residents, the Court instructed municipalities to establish dedicated complaint channels such as telephone numbers, mobile lines, or email addresses. This will allow citizens to report stray animal-related issues promptly and effectively.

Addressing the public’s emotional and cultural ties to these animals, the Court highlighted that those wishing to feed or care for stray dogs should do so at designated shelters or cattle ponds (Gaushalas), managed either by the municipalities or private organizations. “Feeding and caring for these animals should take place in controlled environments, not on public streets,” the order clarified.

The directive also extends to National and State Highway authorities, who have been mandated to conduct regular patrols to clear stray animals from roads, ensuring smooth and safe traffic flow.

This judicial intervention followed the Court’s suo motu (on its own motion) attention to a disturbing increase in dog bite cases and related fatalities, signaling a serious public health concern. While the State government and municipal bodies requested additional time to respond, the Court found it imperative to issue immediate directions to curb this growing menace.

The case will next be reviewed on September 8, with Senior Advocate Sachin Acharya and Advocates Priyanka Borana and Heli Pathak serving as Amicus Curiae. Additional Advocate General Rajesh Panwar and Advocate Monal Chugh appeared on behalf of the State and municipalities, while Advocates BP Bohra and Vaibhav Bhansali represented the Central government.

Supreme Court Takes Strong Stance on Stray Dog Problem in Delhi NCR: Immediate Action Ordered

Meanwhile, on August 11, the Supreme Court also addressed the escalating issue of stray dogs in the National Capital Territory of Delhi, as well as neighboring cities Noida, Gurugram, and Ghaziabad. Citing serious concerns over dog bites and the threat of rabies, the Court mandated an immediate crackdown on strays, ordering authorities to capture and relocate these animals to shelters.

The Court issued a stern warning: anyone obstructing these efforts could face legal consequences. To ensure smooth enforcement, it suggested forming a dedicated task force for stray dog control.

A key element of the Supreme Court’s ruling is the prohibition against releasing captured stray dogs back into public spaces. Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice R Mahadevan, hearing the case, stressed that infants and young children must never fall victim to rabies or dog attacks. “The action must instill public confidence that everyone can move freely without fear,” the Court declared.

Justice Pardiwala also challenged the existing practice of sterilizing stray dogs only to release them back into the same areas they were captured from. “Why should a sterilized dog be returned to the same locality? Whether sterilized or not, society deserves to be free from stray dogs wandering public spaces,” he questioned, labeling this method as “absurd and unreasonable.”

This Supreme Court intervention aims to shift the focus from piecemeal measures to a comprehensive solution that prioritizes public safety above all.

The Need Of The Hour

With rising incidents of dog bites turning fatal and public spaces becoming increasingly unsafe, these judicial directives mark a crucial step toward addressing a problem that affects millions daily. How can cities balance compassion for animals with the urgent need to protect human lives? The courts’ insistence on humane yet effective action challenges municipal bodies and citizens alike to rethink how stray animals are managed in urban spaces.

In 2024, India reported almost 22 lakh gof bite cases in which led to the deaths of a total of 48 people.