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English NewsCitiesNo Permission, No Firecrackers! Up To 6 Months In Jail For Violators In This State

No Permission, No Firecrackers! Up To 6 Months In Jail For Violators In This State

Mizoram's new fireworks law requires prior permission to burst or possess firecrackers. Violators face jail or fines, with government staff risking six months' imprisonment or Rs 1 lakh penalty.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 06 Nov 2026 11:01 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Mizoram enacted new law regulating firecracker use, storage, sale.
  • Deputy Commissioner's permission mandatory for possessing or bursting firecrackers.
  • Violations bring jail, fines; government employees face harsher penalties.

Mizoram has introduced a new law regulating the use, storage and sale of firecrackers, with violations attracting imprisonment and fines. Government employees found violating the law could face up to six months in jail or a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh, state Home Minister K Sapdanga said on Friday.

Speaking to reporters at the Aizawl Press Club, Sapdanga explained the provisions of the Mizoram Fireworks Regulation Act, 2026.

The state Assembly passed the law in August, and it was notified in September. The legislation aims to regulate the use, storage and sale of fireworks and related materials. It also prescribes penalties for violations and assigns enforcement responsibilities to designated officials.

Deputy Commissioner's Permission Required To Use Firecrackers

Under the new law, people cannot burst or possess firecrackers without prior permission from the Deputy Commissioner, Sapdanga said.

He added that the sale of firecrackers and related materials without the required licence is prohibited under the Explosives Act, 1884.

Jail Term, Fine For Violating Fireworks Law

Sapdanga said violations of Sections 3 and 4 of the new law, including bursting or possessing fireworks without permission, could attract imprisonment of up to three months or a fine of up to Rs 50,000.

If the person committing the offence is below 12 years of age, the fine will be imposed on their parents or guardians.

Government employees found violating the law could face up to six months in jail or a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh, the minister said.

He added that offences under the new legislation are cognisable and bailable. This means police can register a case without prior permission from a magistrate.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the new law introduced in Mizoram regarding firecrackers?

Mizoram has introduced the Mizoram Fireworks Regulation Act, 2026, which aims to regulate the use, storage, and sale of firecrackers and related materials. It also prescribes penalties for violations.

Is permission required to use or possess firecrackers in Mizoram?

Yes, under the new law, individuals must obtain prior permission from the Deputy Commissioner before bursting or possessing firecrackers. Selling firecrackers without a license is also prohibited.

What are the penalties for violating Mizoram's new firecracker law?

Violating the law can result in up to three months in jail or a fine of up to Rs 50,000. Government employees face higher penalties, including up to six months in jail or a Rs 1 lakh fine.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 06 Nov 2026 11:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mizoram Firecrackers Diwali 2026
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