No Permission, No Firecrackers! Up To 6 Months In Jail For Violators In This State

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mizoram enacted new law regulating firecracker use, storage, sale.

Deputy Commissioner's permission mandatory for possessing or bursting firecrackers.

Violations bring jail, fines; government employees face harsher penalties.

Mizoram has introduced a new law regulating the use, storage and sale of firecrackers, with violations attracting imprisonment and fines. Government employees found violating the law could face up to six months in jail or a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh, state Home Minister K Sapdanga said on Friday.

Speaking to reporters at the Aizawl Press Club, Sapdanga explained the provisions of the Mizoram Fireworks Regulation Act, 2026.

The state Assembly passed the law in August, and it was notified in September. The legislation aims to regulate the use, storage and sale of fireworks and related materials. It also prescribes penalties for violations and assigns enforcement responsibilities to designated officials.

Deputy Commissioner's Permission Required To Use Firecrackers

Under the new law, people cannot burst or possess firecrackers without prior permission from the Deputy Commissioner, Sapdanga said.

He added that the sale of firecrackers and related materials without the required licence is prohibited under the Explosives Act, 1884.

Jail Term, Fine For Violating Fireworks Law

Sapdanga said violations of Sections 3 and 4 of the new law, including bursting or possessing fireworks without permission, could attract imprisonment of up to three months or a fine of up to Rs 50,000.

If the person committing the offence is below 12 years of age, the fine will be imposed on their parents or guardians.

Government employees found violating the law could face up to six months in jail or a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh, the minister said.

He added that offences under the new legislation are cognisable and bailable. This means police can register a case without prior permission from a magistrate.