Yogi Adityanath Offers Prayers At Ram Temple, Hanumangarhi In Ayodhya On Diwali

Ayodhya (UP): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday offered prayers at Hanumangarhi and Ram temples here on the occasion of Diwali.

A day after the grand Deepotsav in Ayodhya, Adityanath, who is also the Gorakshapeethadhishwar, began his visit by offering prayers at the Hanumangarhi temple. He was welcomed by saints and priests amid chants of "Jai Shri Ram" as he arrived at the temple.

Adityanath then reached the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi complex, where he offered prayers to Ram Lalla and performed his aarti. He also circumambulated the temple and offered prayers at the Ram Darbar, seeking continued progress and well-being of the people of Uttar Pradesh.

Devotees greeted the chief minister with chants of "Jai Shri Ram" as he came out of the temple. Adityanath acknowledged their greetings by waving at them.

During his Ayodhya visit, the chief minister also extended Diwali greetings to the people of the state and wished them happiness, peace and prosperity.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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