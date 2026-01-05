Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
No Momo, Chowmein, Chaat In Weddings At Uttarakhand Village; Ban On DJ Too

No Momo, Chowmein, Chaat In Weddings At Uttarakhand Village; Ban On DJ Too

Restrictions have also been placed on women’s jewellery during weddings, the Bissu fair and collective Khat festivals.

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 05 Jan 2026 01:38 PM (IST)

Villages under Dehradun's Silgaon Khat region have taken a major collective decision to enforce strict rules governing weddings and social events, aiming to curb rising expenses, ostentation and deviations from traditional practices.

The unanimously approved rules will come into effect from June 2026, with heavy financial penalties for violations.

The decision was taken at a meeting held on Sunday under the chairmanship of Sadar Syana Tulsi Ram Sharma, where residents agreed on several measures in the larger social interest. It was resolved that no resident of Silgaon Khat will be allowed to organise weddings at wedding venues in Vikasnagar or any other location. Any violation of this rule will attract a fine of Rs 1 lakh.

Penalties For Villages Too

It was also decided that if a family conducts a wedding at a wedding venue and later organises a party in their village, only members of that family will be permitted to attend. No other villagers may participate. If the rule is violated, the concerned family will be fined Rs 1 lakh, and if villagers attend the event, an additional Rs 50,000 fine will be imposed on the village.

Restrictions have also been placed on women’s jewellery during weddings, the Bissu fair and collective Khat festivals. Women will be allowed to wear only earrings, nose rings, mangalsutra, anklets and rings.

As part of efforts to curb dowry, it was decided that only five items -- bantha, parat, bowl and sandook (traditional chest) -- may be given as dowry.

DJ Banned, Food Rules Enforced

DJ music has been completely banned at wedding ceremonies. Only microphones and traditional hill band instruments will be permitted. Fast food items such as momos, chowmein, tikki, golgappa and fruits have been prohibited. After meals, only rasgulla or jalebi may be served.

Beer has been completely banned. Alcohol, if served, may only be accompanied by cucumber, radish, carrot, chicken and roasted gram.

Other Social Restrictions

Women will not be allowed to participate in Raini Bhoj. Women attending such meals will be given only 500 grams of sweets after the meal. Any form of cash gifting (tika) has also been banned.

Additionally, following any bereavement, women will not be allowed to visit the homes of relatives or close family members.

All the rules were unanimously approved by the residents. Locals said the decisions were necessary to promote simplicity, equality and the preservation of traditional social values.

Read
Published at : 05 Jan 2026 01:38 PM (IST)
Uttarakhand Momo Ban Wedding Uttarakhand Momo Ban
