No Barricades, 90-Degree Turn, Missing Boundary Walls: What Led To Noida Techie’s Death

A 27-year-old software engineer met a tragic end early Saturday when his car veered off a foggy road in Greater Noida's Sector 150 and plunged into a deep, water-filled excavation pit on a vacant plot. Yuvraj Mehta's desperate fight for life exposed shocking civic failures and a botched rescue, igniting fury across the region.

Mehta had just left his Gurugram office, heading home, when dense fog likely caused him to lose control at a sharp 90-degree turn. His vehicle smashed through a low boundary and sank into the pit.

Against all odds, he climbed onto the car's roof, which bobbed partially above water, and called his father, begging for help for nearly 90 agonising minutes. Rescuers pulled him out too late as he had already succumbed.

Police quickly filed an FIR against two real estate developers, pinning blame on glaring negligence, which included no barricades, reflectors, or basic safety gear around the site, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Key Lapses That Led To Noida Techie's Death:

Open, Waterlogged Excavation Pit

Investigators have identified the unsecured excavation pit as one of the primary factors behind the fatal incident. Officials said the pit, located next to a public road, had filled with rainwater and remained unfenced and unmarked.

The Uttar Pradesh irrigation department and the Noida Authority had delayed the construction of a rainwater regulator in Sector 150, despite an agreement reached in 2023 to manage water flow in the area. Due to mismanagement at the confluence of the Hindon and Yamuna rivers, water accumulated unchecked in the excavated commercial plot, effectively turning it into a hazardous waterbody with no drainage system, monitoring or safety barriers.

Officials from both the irrigation department and the Noida Authority have blamed each other for the delay, saying the absence of the regulator led to flooding at the site, the HT report noted.

Sharp Turn With Minimal Safety Measures

The road stretch where the accident occurred has a sharp 90-degree bend but lacked adequate safety infrastructure. Police and officials noted that the fencing at the turn was weak and could be easily breached by a vehicle. There were no strong crash barriers, advance warning signs or sufficient lighting in the area.

Poor visibility due to fog further heightened the risk, converting what might have been a minor driving error into a fatal incident.

Responding to concerns, Noida DCP (Traffic) Manisha Singh said police had “never received any complaint regarding the lack of barricades or signage” at the location.

Delayed Rescue Due To Lack Of Equipment

Although there was a rescue window of nearly 90 minutes, emergency responders failed to carry out an effective operation. Officials and eyewitnesses said ropes brought to the site were too short, cranes could not access the pit, and rescue personnel lacked the equipment and training needed to safely enter the water.

Teams from the police, fire services, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) reached the spot, but the rescue attempt did not succeed.

Noida police ACP Hemant Upadhyay said rescuers did not enter the water as they feared additional casualties without proper safety gear.

Amid growing public anger over the incident, the Uttar Pradesh government on Monday removed Noida Authority chief executive officer Lokesh M from his post and constituted a three-member special investigation team (SIT) to probe the circumstances leading to Mehta’s death.

According to a statement issued by the chief minister’s office, the SIT will be headed by Additional Director General of Police (Meerut zone) Bhanu Bhaskar. The other members include Meerut divisional commissioner Bhanu Chandra Goswami and Public Works Department (Meerut) chief engineer Ajay Verma. The panel has been directed to submit its report to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath within five days.