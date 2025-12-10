Nirbhaya-Like’ Brutality In Gujarat: Man Inserts Rod Into 6-Year-Old Girl’s Private Parts

A wave of shock and grief has swept through Gujarat following a harrowing incident that recalls the darkest chapters of the Nirbhaya case. In the quiet village of Athkot, Rajkot, a six-year-old girl became the victim of unspeakable brutality, leaving the community devastated and demanding justice.

The details of the crime are chilling, marking a new low in inhumanity.

Innocence Shattered in the Fields

The tragedy unfolded while the young daughter of a laborer was simply playing in the fields, unaware of the danger lurking nearby. According to reports, the accused spotted the child and lured her away to a secluded area.

What followed was a horrific assault. Investigations reveal that the perpetrator attempted to rape the child while strangling her to silence her cries. When the terrified girl screamed for help, the enraged attacker crossed all limits of cruelty. In a barbaric move, he inserted a rod-like weapon into her private parts, inflicting severe internal injuries. He then fled the scene, leaving the bleeding, semi-conscious child fighting for her life.

A Family’s Worst Nightmare

Panic set in when the girl did not return. Her family began a frantic search, scouring the area until they stumbled upon a heart-wrenching sight: their daughter lying in a pool of blood.

Devastated by her condition, the family rushed her to a local hospital. However, given the severity of her injuries, doctors immediately referred her to the Government Children's Hospital in Rajkot. She remains hospitalized, undergoing critical treatment as medical teams work to stabilize her condition.

The Manhunt: Police Action and Victim Identification

Recognizing the gravity of the offense, the Rajkot police swung into action immediately. Special teams were formed to track down the monster responsible for this act.

The investigation was exhaustive. Officers questioned nearly 100 individuals and meticulously scanned CCTV footage from neighboring villages. Technical experts analyzed mobile data to trace movement in the area. In a crucial breakthrough, the police sought the help of experts to have the survivor identify her attacker. Despite her trauma, the brave girl identified the man.

Following this lead and a relentless search operation, police arrested Ramsingh Tersing, a resident of Alirajpur, Madhya Pradesh.

A Disturbing Revelation

The arrest brought to light a disturbing irony. Ramsingh, the 35-year-old accused, is himself a father of three daughters. Despite having children of his own, he allegedly confessed to the heinous crime during interrogation.

The police have registered a case against him under Section 65(2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the POCSO Act. As the legal process begins, the community waits in hope that justice will be swift and severe for a crime that has shaken the conscience of the state.