NHAI Clears ₹18 Crore Safety Upgrade For Delhi-Meerut Expressway After Constable’s Death

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has cleared an ₹18 crore project aimed at making the Delhi-Meerut Expressway (DME) safer and smoother for commuters, officials have confirmed. The plan includes fencing along a 15-kilometre stretch of the expressway, installing additional signboards, setting up automatic number plate readers at underpasses, and placing traffic booths at key entry and exit points, reported Hindustan Times.

“The headquarters has given approval. Once the designs are finalised, the work should take about seven to eight months to finish,” an NHAI official was quoted by HT as saying.

The move comes after growing safety concerns on the expressway, especially at the points where it connects with NH-9. On August 22, constable Vipin Kumar lost his life when a speeding car hit him near the IPEM College exit at Vijay Nagar. The shocking incident, captured on video, went viral and led to the arrest of two men on charges of murder.

Ghaziabad traffic police say such black spots have long been a concern. “We’ve been holding discussions with NHAI about safety. Under the new plan, police booths will also be set up near entry and exit points. Without them, our personnel remain at serious risk while managing traffic,” said additional DCP (traffic) Sacchidanand.

Since the constable’s death, traffic police have stopped deploying officers directly on the expressway. Instead, movable barriers are being installed at every entry and exit to reduce risks.

The DME has access points at Bhojpur, Dasna, near IPEM College, and near ABES College. Traffic personnel are usually stationed there to keep two-wheelers and tractors off the expressway, as they are not permitted on its main carriageways.

“Two-wheeler riders often try to slip into expressway lanes despite the ban. Many drivers also miss their exits, which creates chaos during rush hours and festive traffic peaks. That’s why our teams are present at these spots,” a traffic officer told HT.

Officials also noted that the exit where the constable was killed was added only last year following public demand. “It’s a newly built access point. There is no design flaw there. Police presence is needed to prevent banned vehicles from entering and to ensure smooth traffic movement,” an NHAI officer said.