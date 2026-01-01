Prayagraj/Mirzapur/Varanasi/Ayodhya, Jan 1 (PTI) Cold and dense fog could not deter the devotees, thousands of whom took a holy dip at the Sangam in Prayagraj on the New Year on Thursday.

Almost all major religious sites across Uttar Pradesh witnessed a heavy rush of pilgrims amid tight security and special arrangements.

From early morning, devotees converged at the Triveni Sangam to pray and take a ritual bath on the first day of the year. All the while, loudspeakers blared with announcements to guide pilgrims and ensure safety at the ghats.

Brijesh Kesarwani, who came to the ghat with his wife and son, told PTI Videos they prayed for a good year ahead and the well-being of their family. His wife, Rakhi Kesarwani, said she prayed for happiness and harmony in her family on the first day of the year.

Another devotee, Kuldeep Yadav, standing at the ghat, ready for the dip, said he had come to seek the blessings of the Ganga for a peaceful year.

In Mirzapur, the district administration made special arrangements at the Vindhyachal Dham to facilitate the expected influx of 1.5 to 2 lakh devotees on the New Year in view of crowd movement.

Heaters were turned on inside the temple, and bonfires were lit along major routes to give succour from the cold to devotees. Night shelters were set up for those who came from far.

Security was tightened at the temple complex, Ganga ghats and key roads.

District Magistrate Pawan Kumar Gangwar said extensive arrangements had been made to ensure that devotees could have quick and hassle-free darshan.

"Queues are being managed systematically so that the crowd remains under control and devotees do not face inconvenience," he said.

Meanwhile, Varanasi Junction prepares for a surge in passengers ahead of the Magh Mela, which begins on Saturday and will continue for 44 days till February 15.

Station Manager Arpit Gupta said a holding area had been created at the station in view of the expected rush. Additional Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel have been sought, along with enhanced public announcement systems and round-the-clock medical facilities.

Railway officials said surveillance and quick response systems had been strengthened, with 120 CCTV cameras monitoring the station 24x7. Indian Railways will run five special trains from Varanasi Junction during the Magh Mela period.

In Prayagraj city, the severe cold affected daily life, with people seen warming themselves around bonfires along roadsides.

Shiv Chauhan, waiting for transport to travel out of the city, said he was warming himself with the fire so that he could continue his journey.

Auto-rickshaw driver Shivkumar Kushwaha said poor visibility and mist on vehicle windshields made driving difficult.

Ayodhya witnessed a large turnout of devotees at the Ram Temple and along the Saryu ghats from early morning.

Nandini Joshi, a devotee, said arrangements at the temple were smooth despite a heavy crowd. She found the temple magnificent.

Another devotee, Saroj Patel from Mumbai, said she felt a spiritual surge in her after the darshan.

Ashok, a pilgrim from Bengaluru, said the cold was much harsher than in his home city but added that the experience of darshan made it worthwhile.

Heavy pilgrim movement was reported from Mathura and Vrindavan, where families thronged the Banke Bihari and Radha Rani temples.

Earlier, Director General of Police Rajeev Krishna said that special arrangements had been made across the state for December 31 and January 1 in view of expected surge at temples, markets, malls and picnic spots. PTI COR KIS VN VN

