'Happy To See The Kindle Generation Reading': Navy Chief Speaks At World Book Fair 2026

Home

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi praised the growing reading culture among young Indians at the New Delhi World Book Fair 2026.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 16 Jan 2026 09:00 PM (IST)
Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi expressed his happiness at seeing the younger “Kindle generation” actively engaging with physical books at the New Delhi World Book Fair (NDWBF) 2026, calling it a reassuring sign for the future of leadership and learning. Addressing visitors at the fair, Admiral Tripathi highlighted the deep connection between reading and leadership, remarking, “All readers may not be leaders, but all leaders are certainly readers.” Drawing from personal experience, he said that reading plays a crucial role not only in combat decision-making but also in everyday life, helping individuals navigate complex situations with clarity and confidence. He encouraged citizens to cultivate the habit of reading, adding that even reading a few pages daily can make a meaningful difference.

The Navy Chief also lauded the National Book Trust (NBT), India, under the Ministry of Education, for successfully organising the fair and promoting a nationwide reading culture.


Crowds Continue to Pour In

On the seventh day of NDWBF 2026, Bharat Mandapam’s Halls 2 to 6 witnessed heavy footfall, with book lovers of all ages thronging the venue. Many visitors arrived with trolley bags and suitcases, reflecting the scale of book purchases and the enduring appeal of the written word. The fair continued to draw senior dignitaries, including Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Mizoram Governor Gen. V.K. Singh, and former Punjab Governor Banwari Lal Purohit.

Indian Navy’s Story Launched At Theme Pavilion


At the Theme Pavilion, Admiral Tripathi released “Forged by the Sea: The Indian Navy Story”, authored by Cdr Kalesh Mohanan, Lt Cdr Anupama Thapliyal, and Lt Jeevitesh Saharan. The book chronicles India’s maritime legacy from ancient seafaring traditions to the modern Indian Navy, covering key naval operations, humanitarian missions, and disaster relief efforts. NBT Director Yuvraj Malik described the publication as an act of nation-building and announced plans to release the book in multiple Indian languages to reach a wider audience.

 

Cinema, Women In Armed Forces & Digital Reading

The fair also hosted a range of thematic discussions, including an audio-visual session on the portrayal of the Indian military in cinema, highlighting the balance between storytelling and authenticity. A panel featuring women veterans of the Indian Army underlined that leadership in uniform transcends gender, reinforcing the evolving role of women in the Armed Forces. At the Authors’ Corner and International Events Pavilion, sessions ranged from poetry readings and digital-age publishing debates to global literary exchanges, making NDWBF 2026 a vibrant celebration of books, ideas, and culture.

Published at : 16 Jan 2026 08:57 PM (IST)
INDIA DELHI World Book Fair
Opinion
