Gauri Lankesh Murder Accused Shrikant Pangarkar Wins Jalna Civic Poll, Supporters Celebrate: WATCH

Gauri Lankesh Murder Accused Shrikant Pangarkar Wins Jalna Civic Poll, Supporters Celebrate: WATCH

Previously a Shiv Sena member (entry suspended after backlash), he has a history in local politics and was arrested in 2018 for explosives possession. He was granted bail in the Lankesh case.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 16 Jan 2026 02:44 PM (IST)
Shrikant Pangarkar, an accused in the 2017 murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh, celebrated with supporters after winning the Jalna Municipal Corporation elections as an independent candidate.

Pangarkar secured victory from Ward 13, where he faced candidates from the BJP and several other parties. The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena did not field a candidate in the ward.

Past Political Links and Shiv Sena Controversy

Ahead of the November 2024 Maharashtra assembly elections, Pangarkar had joined the Shiv Sena. However, following public backlash over his induction, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde placed his entry into the party in abeyance.

Pangarkar has a long political history in Jalna. He previously served as a municipal councillor from the undivided Shiv Sena between 2001 and 2006. After being denied a ticket in 2011, he joined the right-wing Hindu Janjagruti Samiti.

Arrest, Charges and Bail in Lankesh Case

Gauri Lankesh, a prominent journalist and critic of right-wing politics, was shot dead outside her residence in Bengaluru on September 5, 2017, sparking nationwide outrage and debate over liberalism, secularism and communalism in India.

In August 2018, Pangarkar was arrested by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad in connection with the seizure of crude bombs and weapons from various locations across the state. He was booked under the Explosives Act, the Explosive Substances Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. In the Gauri Lankesh murder case, he was granted bail by the Karnataka High Court on September 4, 2024.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who won the Jalna Municipal Corporation election from Ward 13?

Shrikant Pangarkar, an independent candidate and an accused in the Gauri Lankesh murder case, won the Jalna Municipal Corporation election from Ward 13.

What is Shrikant Pangarkar's connection to the Gauri Lankesh murder case?

Shrikant Pangarkar is an accused in the 2017 murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh and was granted bail on September 4, 2024.

What was Shrikant Pangarkar's recent political affiliation?

Shrikant Pangarkar had joined the Shiv Sena ahead of the November 2024 Maharashtra assembly elections, but his entry was put on hold due to public backlash.

What is Shrikant Pangarkar's past political experience?

Pangarkar previously served as a municipal councillor from the undivided Shiv Sena between 2001 and 2006. He later joined the Hindu Janjagruti Samiti.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 16 Jan 2026 02:44 PM (IST)
BMC Election 2026 Maharashtra Municipal Election Jalna Nagar Nigam
