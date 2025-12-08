Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BJP Labels Congress 'Dacoits'; Navjot Kaur Sidhu Calls 'CM For Cash" Comment 'Manipulated'

Navjot Kaur Sidhu clarified her ₹500 crore CM remark, stressing no party asked for money, while BJP attacked Congress.

By : ABP Live | Updated at : 08 Dec 2025 06:18 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Punjab politics witnessed fresh turbulence after former cricketer Navjot Sidhu’s wife, Dr. Navjot Kaur Sidhu, clarified her earlier statement about a ₹500 crore exchange for the Chief Minister’s post.

Navjot Kaur said she was “surprised how the direct statement has been distorted” and stressed that, “Our Congress party has never asked for anything from us.” She added, “When I was asked whether Navjot could become the face of the Chief Minister from any other party, I said that we do not have any money to give in exchange for the post of Chief Minister. Listen carefully.”

Her clarification comes amid a political uproar, with BJP seizing the opportunity to target Congress at the national level. BJP national spokesperson Dr. Sudhanshu Trivedi said, “Corruption and Congress are two sides of the same coin. Be it development or seat distribution, the first base in Congress is only corruption.”

Congress High Command Reacts

The Congress high command has also taken note of Navjot Kaur’s statement. Punjab Congress State President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring lodged a complaint, noting that the authority to take action rests with the party high command.

Navjot Kaur’s Statement on CM Chair

Earlier, Navjot Kaur had stated: “The Chief Minister is the one who gives a portfolio of ₹500 crore.” Speaking to the media after meeting Governor Gulab Chand Kataria in Chandigarh, she said that while Congress may position Sidhu as a future face of leadership, she does not believe he will be promoted as CM anytime soon. She reiterated that no party asked for money, adding, “But the Chief Minister is the one who gives a briefcase of ₹500 crore.”

BJP Criticism Intensifies

Taking the remark further, BJP state leader Sunil Jakhar alleged that within Congress, the Chief Minister’s chair was historically acquired through payments ranging from ₹300 to ₹500 crore. “The Congress has installed ‘dacoits’. Those who said a Hindu cannot become Punjab CM and took ₹300–500 crore are all sitting in Congress,” he said during a press conference in Chandigarh.

The controversy has reignited discussions on internal Congress politics in Punjab, with BJP using the remarks to attack the party on corruption and governance issues.

Published at : 08 Dec 2025 06:18 PM (IST)
