Environmentalists Continue Tapovan Protest As Nashik NMC Struggles To Reach Resolution

A contentious meeting was held on Monday, December 8, between Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) officials and environmentalist representatives regarding the proposed cutting of trees in Tapovan for the construction of Sadhugram ahead of the Kumbh Mela. The municipal administration remains firm that some trees will have to be removed for the project, while environmentalists have taken a firm stand, vowing not to allow a single tree to be cut.

Environmentalists Seek Clear Information

Environmentalists claimed that the NMC has not provided clear information about which trees will be affected. They demanded that a government resolution (GR) be issued to formalise the process.

Municipal Commissioner Clarifies Position

Nashik Municipal Commissioner Manisha Khatri clarified that no trees will be cut for the exhibition center. She added that discussions with environmentalists will continue and that the matter of tree cutting for Sadhugram has not been finalised. Khatri said, “Some people agree with cutting down trees for Sadhugram, but some do not. A video of today’s meeting has been recorded. A survey of all trees has been completed, but the park department’s survey is still pending. Old trees will not be cut.”

Tree Committee To Decide Numbers

The Municipal Commissioner added that the Tree Authority will hold a meeting to decide how many trees, if any, will need to be removed. She also explained that the land for Sadhugram was purchased in 2016 for a recreation center and that it was decided in a general meeting that the land could be used for Kumbh Mela purposes for one year every 11 years.

She confirmed that no final decision on tent or shed erection has been made yet.The meeting ended without a resolution, leaving the environmentalist agitation ongoing as officials continue consultations before making final decisions.