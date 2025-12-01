Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCities‘Nandigram Or Darjeeling — I’ll Go Wherever Party Sends Me,’ Says Abhishek Banerjee

As political rhetoric escalates between rival camps, speculation has reached a peak over who will challenge whom this time.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 01 Dec 2025 07:38 PM (IST)
Kolkata: With voting scheduled for the 26th in Dorgarh, speculation has intensified over potential candidates across key assembly constituencies. Mamata Banerjee’s historic decision to contest against Shuvendu Adhikari in Nandigram during the 2021 elections remains a major reference point, fuelling ongoing discussions about heavyweight contenders and party strategies. As political rhetoric escalates between rival camps, speculation has reached a peak over who will challenge whom this time.

Abhishek Banerjee Clarifies Position

Amid this backdrop, Abhishek Banerjee addressed claims made by BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar suggesting that Banerjee was preparing to contest against Shuvendu Adhikari in Nandigram.

Responding, Abhishek Banerjee said, “Tell Sukanta Majumdar, that may be a latent desire in his mind. Leave the internal affairs of the Trinamool to the Trinamool. I will work there in the way the party uses me. If the party tells me to stand in Nandigram, I will stand. If the party tells me to stand in Darjeeling, I will stand. I am speaking on record.”

BJP’s Counter-Claim On Transfers

Sukanta Majumdar, meanwhile, pointed to recent police transfer orders, alleging that some officers “close to Abhishek Banerjee” had been moved to Tamlu, where the Nandigram assembly seat is located. “It is understood that he has at least a little desire in his mind,” Majumdar said.

Published at : 01 Dec 2025 07:38 PM (IST)
Abhishek Banerjee Darjeeling Nandigram
