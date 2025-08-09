17 Injured As Slab Of Under-Construction Temple Gate Collapses In Nagpur, Rescue Ops Underway

As many as seventeen workers were injured on Saturday after a slab of an under-construction gate of a temple in Koradi in Nagpur collapsed during work. Three workers are reportedly in a critical condition. NDRF and police have initiated rescue efforts as some workers may have been trapped under the debris.

The incident took place at the Mahalaxmi Jagadamba Devasthan at around 8:00 PM, news agency PTI reported. No casualties have been reported so far.

"Seventeen workers were injured, three of whom are critical. They have been hospitalised. Rescue operations were launched immediately by the police, fire brigade and those in the vicinity. NDRF personnel are also at the site. The operation is being monitored by District Collector Vipin Itankar and Deputy Commissioner of Police Niketan Kadam," PTI quoted an official as saying.

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Portion of an under-construction structure collapsed during the construction of a gate located on Khaparkheda to Koradi Temple route in Nagpur. 15-16 people who sustained minor injuries have been shifted to hospitals for medical treatment. Debris being… pic.twitter.com/I2wHNwOPER — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2025

The cause of the collapse is yet to be ascertained, the official said, adding experts will be inspecting the site in some time.

"We rescued 9 people. They have sustained injuries and have been taken to hospitals. People fell down when the slab collapsed. They were covered in blood," a local told news agency ANI.

Inspector Krupal Mule of 5 Battalion NDRF told ANI that by the time a team of 5 Battalion NDRF reached the accident spot, the structure had completely collapsed.

"When we asked, we were told that everyone who was working here were injured but all of them were rescued...Nobody was found trapped here. We first conducted a physical search here, followed by a canine search. There doesn't seem to be anyone trapped here so far...But we will first have to clear the debris, and only after that can a comment be made...It is being said that construction work was ongoing and due to vibrations (of equipment), it all collapsed at once. There is a 4-5 ft tall pile of debris here," he said.